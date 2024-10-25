How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets Friday, Oct. 25
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic plays host to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Oct. 25 inside the Kia Center. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
Orlando comes into the game on the heels of a 19-point win over Miami on Wednesday, 116-97. Paolo Banchero logged a 33-point, 11-rebound double-double, and his Magic will defend home court for the first time in the regular season.
The same night, Brooklyn lost by four points to Atlanta, 120-116. Cam Thomas scored 36 points for the Nets in the loss, and is playing its second consecutive game on the road to begin the year.
How to Watch Magic vs. Nets
Who: Orlando Magic (1-0) vs. Brooklyn Nets (0-1)
When: Friday, October 25, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Magic Audio Network
Point Spread: Orlando minus-12
Last Meeting: Orlando 114, Brooklyn 106 on 3/13/24
Leading Scorers
Orlando Magic
- Paolo Banchero: 33 ppg, 11 rpg, 3 apg, 50.0 FG%
- Franz Wagner: 23 ppg, 4 rpg, 4 apg, 62.5 FG%
- Gary Harris: 18 ppg, 66.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT%
- Jalen Suggs: 11 ppg, 2 rpg, 4 apg, 75.0 FG%
- Anthony Black: 10 ppg, 6 rpg, 4 apg, 44.4 FG%
Brooklyn Nets
- Cam Thomas: 36 ppg, 5 rpg, 3 apg, 51.9 FG%
- Jalen Wilson: 16 ppg, 4 rpg, 1 apg, 42.9 FG%
- Cam Johnson: 14 ppg, 4 rpg, 40.0 FG%
- Dennis Schroder: 13 ppg, 3 rpg, 7 apg, 31.3 FG%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach Wednesday night, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 104-143 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Jordi Fernandez, Brooklyn Nets: Fernandez is in his first season as an NBA head coach. After the Nets' season-opening loss on Wednesday, he's 0-1 all-time. Prior to taking control on the Nets' sideline, he was an assistant with Sacramento and Denver. He was the head coach of the Canton Charge after serving as an assistant, and also a development coach with Cleveland. He served as the head coach for Team Canada during this summer's Olympics.
