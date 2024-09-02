Report: Former Magic Guard Evan Fournier to Sign With Greece's Olympiacos B.C.
Former Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier is reportedly set to sign with Olympiacos B.C. of Greece, according to a report from Matteo Andreani of Basketinside.com on Monday.
The deal is reportedly for £5 million over two seasons, which equates to over $6.5 million in US dollars. After 12 seasons in the NBA and a resurgence with the French National Team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which finished with a silver medal in the Games, Fournier is set for his EuroLeague basketball debut this upcoming season.
This summer in Paris, Fournier averaged 9.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists a game on 36.8% shooting from the field and 32.4% from three.
During his time stateside, Fournier spent seven seasons with the Magic, during which he averaged 16.2 points a game across 435 appearances (399 starts). It's far and away his longest-tenured stop with any NBA franchise, starting his career with two seasons in Denver before Orlando, then parts of seasons with Boston, New York and Detroit.
His productive years with the Magic land him in the top 10 in several all-time team statistical categories, including:
- 9th in total games & total minutes
- 8th in total field goals & field goal attempts
- 3rd in total 3-point field goals & attempts
- 8th in total points
According to further reports from Andreani, Fournier drew significant interest from multiple EuroLeague teams, including Real Madrid, Olimpia Milano and Anadolu Efes.
Olympiacos was the 2023-24 Greek Cup winner and qualified for the Euroleague Final 4.
