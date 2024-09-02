NBA Central Preview: Checking in on Magic's Familiar East Foes
In preparation for the 2024-25 NBA season, Orlando Magic on SI is breaking down the offseason for every opponent the Magic will face this year sorted by division. Up next, the Central division.
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic likely would say that there isn't a rivalry in the NBA's Central Division more fiercely competed than most other teams, but that doesn't mean the Magic is unfamiliar with their fellow East foes.
Three opponents in the Central posted either identical or slightly better marks than Orlando that proved to be pivotal toward playoff seeding – Indiana (47-35), Cleveland (48-34) and Milwaukee (49-33). As we're all aware by now, the Magic battled the Cavaliers for seven games in the first round of the East playoffs, and Orlando's season came to a close at the doorstep of the second round.
All of those Central teams look to be in the postseason mix again this year, as does Orlando. Chicago and Detroit, while likely fighting for scraps this season, shouldn't be taken lightly.
Just four weeks from the beginning of training camp, let's look at what you need to know about the Central Division and how the Magic compare in 2024-25.
Milwaukee Bucks
2023-24 result: 49-33, 1st in Central, 3rd seed, lost 4-2 to Indiana in first round
Additions:
- G Gary Trent (one year, $2.6 million)
- F Taurean Prince (one year, $2.9 million)
- G Delon Wright (one year, $3 million)
- G A.J. Johnson (No. 23 overall draft pick)
- F Tyler Smith (No. 33 overall draft pick)
- G Stanley Umude (two-way)
- C Anžejs Pasečņiks (two-way)
Subtractions
- G Patrick Beverley (signed with Hapoel Tel Aviv, Israel)
- G Malik Beasley (signed with Detroit)
- F Jaylin Galloway (waived)
- G Andrew Funk (waived)
Retained/Extended:
- None
Over-Under: 51.5 wins
Matchups: 1/10 @ Orlando, 1/15 @ Milwaukee, 3/8 @ Milwaukee
Make no mistake. Milwaukee is in win-now mode with a closing window threatening an aging core. Giannis Antetokounmpo, 29, the world's best player on any given night, must be available when the playoffs arrive. Khris Middleton, 33, is returning from arthroscopic surgery on both ankles. Damian Lillard, 34, is determined to recover his Portland mojo.
If those three can stay healthy, It's easy to imagine the Bucks challenging Boston in the Eastern Conference. But last season was a struggle.
The Bucks last season fired Adrian Griffin in favor of Doc Rivers while the team was 17 games over .500. They won just 17 of their next 36 games.
This offseason, Antetokounmpo showed his readiness at the summer's Olympics. Lillard has been working with a former Navy SEAL to prepare his body for Year 13.
The free-agent acquisitions should help. Trent Jr. is one of the NBA's better 3-point shooters and an above-average defender who slides alongside Lillard in the starting backcourt. Prince and Wright have the positional versatility to allow the Bucks to play big or small lineups.
At the height of their potential, the Bucks are a contender to come out of the East – perhaps not talked about enough given the additions made around the conference. But this season will be all about realizing it.
Cleveland Cavaliers
2023-24: 48-34, 2nd in Central, 4th seed, lost 4-1 to Boston in East semifinals
Additions:
- F Jaylon Tyson (No. 20 overall draft pick)
- Kenny Atkinson, head coach
Subtractions:
- J.B. Bickerstaff, head coach (fired)
Retained/Extended:
- F Evan Mobley (five years, $224 million)
- G Donovan Mitchell (three years, $150 million)
- C Jarrett Allen (three years, $90 million)
Over-Under: 48.5 wins
Matchups: 11/1 @ Cleveland (ESPN), 2/25 @ Orlando (TNT), 3/16 @ Cleveland
A successful offseason for the Cavs saw them lock in three core members of their starting five for the foreseeable future. A rookie-scale max extension to Evan Mobley and $90-million extension to his low-block partner Jarrett Allen maintain a formidable defensive pairing, which is important considering the sub-par defense of guards Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.
But undoubtedly, the biggest move was extending Mitchell, who found himself entrenched in debates over whether or not Cleveland would be anything more than a temporary move on his way to supposed greener pastures. Mitchell and the Cavs front office instead came to agreement on a three-year extension that allows Cleveland to stick in contention for several years.
How do they improve on last year's result? It likely starts with greater availability from Garland, who has played 60-plus games in just two of five NBA seasons. In those two years of better health, Garland scored better than 21 points a game, posted his two best seasons for assists and field goal percentage, and saw the most minutes a night in his career.
Regardless, the East's 4-seed a year ago is counting on continuity and a new coach to try and break through to the next level.
Indiana Pacers
2023-24 result: 47-35, 3rd in Central, 6th seed, lost 4-0 to Boston in East finals
Additions:
- C James Wiseman (two years, $4.8 million)
- G Tristen Newton (No. 49 overall draft pick)
- F Enrique Freeman (No. 50 overall draft pick)
- F Johnny Furphy (draft rights trade from San Antonio)
- F Cole Swider (Exhibit 9 contract – non-guaranteed deal)
Subtractions:
- C Jalen Smith (signed with Chicago)
Retained/Extended:
- F Pascal Siakam (four years, $188.9 million)
- F Obi Toppin (four years, $58 million)
- G Andrew Nembhard (three years, $58.7 million)
- G T.J. McConnell (four years, $45 million)
- F James Johnson (one year, $3.3 million)
- G Quenton Jackson (two-way)
Over-Under: 46.5 wins
Matchups: 10/28 @ Orlando, 11/6 @ Indiana, 11/13 @ Orlando, 4/11 @ Indiana
The Pacers were the East's surprise contestant to oppose the Celtics in the conference finals, after emerging victorious over the Bucks and New York Knicks. Some may see them as a one-year wonder, but the reality is this: Indiana is here to stay in the East conversation.
They have their young star in Tyrese Haliburton, plus his running mate solidified for the future in Pascal Siakam. Andrew Nembhard looks to be a bargain at that extension price, considering his contributions in April and May. Bennedict Mathurin returns from a torn right labrum as a microwave scorer, but may need to knock off some rust before truly hitting his stride. Myles Turner is Indy's solid big who's been around longer than you think.
When you put together all the pieces, the Pacers have a well-built team that runs fast and efficiently.
Indy got a taste of what they believe can be the future, perhaps a tad ahead of schedule last year. Teams will have a tough time keeping up with them. The Pacers led the league in scoring by nearly three whole points per game.
Chicago Bulls
2023-24 result: 39-43, 4th in Central, 9th seed (Play-In), lost in second Play-In game to Miami
Additions:
- G Josh Giddey (trade from Oklahoma City)
- G/F Chris Duarte (trade from Sacramento)
- C Jalen Smith (three years, $27 million)
- F Matas Buzelis (No. 11 overall draft pick)
- F Adama Sanogo (two-way)
- G D.J. Steward (two-way)
- F Marcus Domask (Exhibit 10)
Subtractions:
- G DeMar DeRozan (sign-and-trade with Sacramento)
- G Alex Caruso (trade to Oklahoma City)
- C Andre Drummond (signed with Philadelphia)
Retained/Extended:
- F Torrey Craig (player option)
- F Patrick Williams (five years, $90 million)
Over-Under: 27.5 wins
Matchups: 10/30 @ Chicago, 11/27 @ Orlando, 3/12 @ Orlando
The Bulls seem a bit stuck.
One of the most iconic NBA franchises in the middle of one of America's great sports towns hasn't won a playoff series in nine seasons and doesn't look to change that trend line in Year 10. Bulls brass has made recent decisions that seemed directionless, failing to make the most out of a core of prized players or getting good value once the roster showed need for a change.
Zach Lavine appeared in just 25 games a season ago and is owed nearly $100 million over the final two years of his current contract. There has been a severe lack of outside interest in taking a financial swing at his shotmaking ability. He's undoubtedly a talented scorer, vindicated by his two All-Star appearances, but with Chicago finding new homes for Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan this offseason, the franchise seems ready to commit to a long-term goal rather than continued short-term mediocrity.
Although the Play-In tournament has meant a 42nd home game each of the past two seasons, the Bulls can and should aim higher. That sometimes requires stepping back to leap forward later, and young talent like Matas Buzelis, Josh Giddey and Jalen Smith should have opportunities to create. For once, Chicago finally feels like it has a future ahead of it – even if they haven't made the entire share of moves just yet.
That said, Chicago's own first-round pick in the 2025 draft goes to San Antonio if it falls outside of the top 10. So in a loaded 2025 draft class, the Bulls' best interest would be keeping it.
Detroit Pistons
2023-24 result: 14-68, missed playoffs
Additions:
- F Tobias Harris (two years, $52 million)
- C Paul Reed (waiver claim from Philadelphia)
- G/F Malik Beasley (one year, $6 million)
- F Simone Fontecchio (two years, $16 million)
- G Tim Hardaway Jr. (trade from Dallas)
- G Wendell Moore Jr. (trade from Minnesota)
- G/F Ron Holland III (No. 5 overall draft pick)
- F Bobi Klintman (draft rights trade from Minnesota)
- G Danis Jenkins (two-way)
- 2025 second-round pick (Dallas via Toronto)
- Two 2028 second-round picks (Dallas)
- Trajan Langdon, president of basketball operations
- J.B. Bickerstaff, head coach
Subtractions:
- G Quentin Grimes (trade to Dallas)
- G Cam Spencer (draft rights trade to Memphis)
- G/F Evan Fournier (declined team option)
- C Chimeze Metu (declined team option)
- G Stanley Umede (declined team option)
- Troy Weaver, general manager (fired)
- Monty Williams, head coach (fired)
Retained/Extended:
- G Cade Cunningham (five years, $224 million)
Over-Under: 24.5 wins
Matchups: 11/23 @ Orlando, 1/1 @ Detroit, 1/25 @ Orlando
We transition from a Bulls team finally on the cusp of a full-plunge rebuild to a Pistons team that can't get out of one.
Detroit cleaned house this offseason across all facets, overhauling the roster, sideline, and front office. There's a new head coach, a new shot-caller, and the hope of new results in the not-too-distant future. The Pistons were one of the worst teams in NBA history last season, enduring a record 28-game losing streak that saw Detroit fail to win a game for two complete calendar months (10/30 to 12/30).
But the Pistons would rather turn their eyes to the future, so we will, too. The on-court action will focus on bringing along the young talent on the roster — specifically Cade Cunningham, who is a real star with diminished shine because of a lack of team success.
Detroit keeps its draft pick as long as it's between 1-13 in the 2025 Draft, so there's no real reason to see any other outcome than a bottom-dwelling season. Perhaps new management will help a buried franchise dig out of the dirt a bit this year, but time will tell just how much better things will be in 2024-25.
All things considered, it's hard to imagine it being worse than it was.
