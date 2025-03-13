Report: Magic Asst. Bret Brielmaier was Finalist for Australia Boomers Coaching Job
Before the Australia Boomers named Washington Wizards assistant coach Adam Caporn to be the program's next head coach, Orlando Magic assistant coach Bret Brielmaier was in the running for the job, according to multiple reports.
The Stein Line first reported the interest between Brielmaier and the Boomers. Brielmaier reportedly "conducted multiple interviews for the position," and ESPN Australia listed Brielmaier as one of the five finalists after the process underwent multiple stages.
Caporn, Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder, Bayern Munich head coach and former Germany head man Gordon Herbert, and recent Brooklyn Nets assistant Will Weaver joined Brielmaier as finalists.
Boomers is the nickname for the Australian national team, which is slang for a male kangaroo. They've made 16 Olympic appearances and won bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Games, then have made 13 appearances at the World Cup.
Australia is ranked seventh in the world in the latest FIBA World Men's Ranking.
Brielmaier, 39, is in his fourth season with the Magic on coach Jamahl Mosley's staff. He's previously worked as an assistant with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Nets, then served a season as the head coach of the Long Island Nets before joining Mosley's staff.
He's also an assistant coach for Germany, where he helped the Germans win the gold medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Herbert's staff.
Brielmaier played for the University of Arizona from 2004-2008, then joined the Wildcats' staff as an undergraduate assistant. He broke into the NBA as a workout coach with the San Antonio Spurs in 2009, then was promoted to video coordinator in 2010.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC OFFENSE UNDER THE MICROSCOPE: Orlando spent much of Wednesday's practice searching for answers they haven't found all year. CLICK HERE
- FRANZ IS A TWO-WAY STAR: Franz Wagner made history Monday night. He's become one of the NBA's most impactful all-around players. CLICK HERE
- GARY REMAINS 'A PRO': "You can't ask for a more helpful vet," Jett Howard said of 11-year pro Gary Harris. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO NOMINATED FOR EAST POTW: Orlando's third-year pro is back in All-Star form. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC MISS 'INSTIGATORS': Jalen Suggs and Moe Wagner's absence has been telling, Doc Rivers said. CLICK HERE
- SNAP BACK TO REALITY: Orlando needs to find itself on a five-game road trip that could further make or break their postseason outlook. CLICK HERE
- SUPERMAN GOING INTO MAGIC HOF: Dwight Howard will be the 13th inductee into the Magic Hall of Fame. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.