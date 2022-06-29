R.J. Hampton on Magic Summer League Invitation: 'I Asked to Play'

The third-year pro wants to take part in the Vegas Summer League.

ORLANDO - When the Orlando Magic Summer League roster was released Wednesday, some were surprised to see third-year pro R.J. Hampton on the list.

Summer League is mostly built for rookies, second-year pros and those trying to fight for a training camp invitation. Hampton doesn't fit any of those categories, but he revealed that he requested to be on the roster.

"Yeah, I asked to play," Hampton tweeted. "Nothing like getting reps and rhythm during the summer against competition and connecting with our new rooks."

Hampton has played 115 NBA games, the most out of any player on the Summer League roster, but the third-year pro is still looking to improve his game, a welcoming sign to Magic management.

The Magic hope that playing Hampton in Vegas will give him some much-needed development as he enters the most crucial season of his career.

Hampton has been around the league since 2020 when the Denver Nuggets drafted him with the 24th pick in the draft.

After being traded in Feb. 2021 to Orlando with Gary Harris for Aaron Gordon, Hampton played in 64 games for the Magic this past season, averaging 7.6 points per game.

Once a top-5 recruit in high school, Hampton has been quiet so far during his short NBA career, but there are hopes that he can turn it around considering he just turned 21 this past February.

Hampton is expected to be part of the team's backcourt rotation next season alongside fellow third-year player Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs and former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz.

If Hampton can continue to make strides in his game during a transformative third season in the league, he could cement his status as a key player in the Magic's rebuild moving forward.