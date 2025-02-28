Steve Kerr: 'I'd Be Surprised' if Magic's Paolo Banchero Isn't on '28 US Olympic Team
ORLANDO, Fla. – The 2024 US Men's National Team that took home gold this past summer in Paris was has an argument to be the most talented team ever assembled in the program's fabled history.
LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant – three titans of a generation, gave it one last run, and they had a supporting cast full of the stars of today and tomorrow.
How close was Orlando Magic star forward Paolo Banchero to making the cut?
"He was right in the mix until the last second for Paris," said Steve Kerr, who sported a Golden State Warriors quarter-zip Thursday but led the red, white and blue for the last three years. "That's how strongly we felt about him in the Phillipines during the World Cup."
The tournament Kerr is referring to is the 2023 FIBA World Cup – an event in which the United States went 5-3 in and did not medal, finishing fourth. With Kerr as his coach, Banchero played all seven games, averaging 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 58 percent shooting in 17.4 minutes per contest.
He was the youngest player on the States' roster for the event. So, what made Kerr, USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill and those involved in the selection process so comfortable to bring Banchero along for the tournament?
"Raw talent," Kerr responded. "There's a reason he was the No. 1 pick in the draft. It was a no-brainer for the World Cup team – as gifted as he was [and] as physical as FIBA is."
However, it wasn't an issue of age or ability that kept Banchero off the 2024 Paris roster. Rather, it was a matter of roster construction, with the US opting for more guard play than frontcourt depth to finish the roster.
"He's such a talented guy, versatile," Kerr continued. "Obviously, playing off other superstars, you can imagine the force and impact of his athleticism ... He's a great young guy, really enjoyed coaching him and [he's] amazingly talented."
Those comments would serve as a precursor to Banchero's evening, which saw him duel with Curry for most of the evening. While Curry's 56 was too much for Orlando to contend with, Banchero's 41 points made the effort.
"He's a handful," Kerr said postgame. "He had a fantastic game tonight."
More: Steph Curry's 56, Warriors 3rd-quarter surge too much for Magic
As reported back in August, Kerr is not expected to return to the role as National Team head coach for the next Olympic cycle. But, that didn't stop Kerr from projecting Banchero's potential involvement with the team when America defends gold in the Los Angeles-hosted 2028 Games.
"I think Paolo will be on the '28 Olympic team," Kerr said. "Not that that's my decision to make, but I would be surprised if he were not on it given his strength, skill set and how the people at USA Basketball felt about him in the Philippines."
When the next Summer Games come around, Banchero will be 25 years old. Already at 22, he has Rookie of the Year and All-Star campaigns under his belt, and an All-NBA bid seemed possible in his third campaign given the blistering start to his year before injury.
Still, 27 games into what will be an injury-shortened third NBA season, Banchero is averaging 23.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
"I have been a Paolo fan since he was at Duke," said Warriors forward Draymond Green, who won gold twice with the United States (2016, 2021). "He is a special, special player, but if I am honest, he has so much more he can do. I think he has so much room to grow."
Added Green: "I believe Paolo is one of those young guys that, [if] he continues to grow at the rate that he should and he is capable of – he is one of those young guys you keep hearing about this talk about [the] faces of the NBA, the next young faces of the NBA ... he is one of those guys who could and should be in that conversation. I think he was really on his way to it, and the injury came earlier this year and kind of slowed him down a little bit. I think he has a couple things that he could change to help him take that next step, and when he does, hopefully I am on my way out."
From the perspective of talent and name power, this past year's Olympic team will be tough to top.
But if Green's comment holds true about Banchero being considered one of the faces of the league in the coming year and the stock USA Basketball has placed in him remains, it's not hard to envision Banchero being one of the 12 selected to defend gold on home soil four summers from now.
