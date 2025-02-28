Steph Curry's 56, Warriors' 3rd-Quarter Surge Too Much for Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sometimes, you tip your cap to an all-time great.
Stephen Curry turned in a vintage performance Thursday night against the Orlando Magic, scoring 56 points with 12 made threes. His Golden State Warriors needed every bit of them, too – they overcame a 17-point deficit to defeat Orlando 121-115.
"He's unbelievable," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. "There's a reason why he is who he is. Now, that's not an excuse for maybe some of our lapses but he's an amazing basketball player that made some amazing shots tonight because that's what he's capable of doing.
"You have to look at the film and find out where there were points in the half court where our communication could've been up, but there's also points of him being Steph Curry."
Curry's tour de force — he outscored the Magic 22-21 by himself in the Warriors' 40-point third quarter — dropped Orlando to 29-32.
Entering the final quarter of the year, Orlando is in a seventh-place tie with the Miami Heat, who have four games in hand, in the Eastern Conference. The challenge of catching Detroit, who they now trail for the sixth seed by five games, to avoid the Play-In tournament also grew steeper.
Golden State stayed red-hot since acquiring Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, improving to 7-1 in eight games since the move.
For a half, Paolo Banchero dueled shot for shot with Curry. The Magic forward finished with an efficient 41 points himself – his fourth career game of 40 or more points – and Franz Wagner added 27 for the Magic on 50 percent shooting.
In fact, the first half belonged to the Magic. Orlando opened the game on a 13-3 run, withstood the Warriors' first counterpunches and led by 11 after shooting 15-of-18 from the field and making four of their six threes in the first quarter.
Orlando then ballooned its advantage to 17 with two seconds left to play before halftime.
But in what now looks like a precursor, Curry flushed a heave from three-quarters court and the Magic's lead at the break was 14.
"He was due for one of those," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said postgame. "Soon as he let it go, I said, 'That's in.' I just felt it. I thought that set a good tone for the second half, gave us a little bit of a lift."
Curry had 21 at intermission, but Banchero was every bit his match with 24 points on 10-of-12 shooting with three triples.
Everything changed on the other side of halftime. Golden State started 7-foot Quinten Post (18 points, 16 in second half) to take away Orlando's size advantage, and he scored 10 points in three minutes. From there, it was time for a Curry 22-point takeover.
At the same time, the Magic's offense came to a screeching halt, reverting to poorer tendencies, lacking movement and having to work harder for clean looks. The Magic turned the ball over eight times in the quarter and made only nine field goals. The Warriors flipped a 66-52 deficit to a 92-87 lead after three quarters.
The Magic cut their deficit to 111-109 with 1:55 left but never overcame the third-quarter avalanche.
Orlando shot 50.6 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from three — just the second loss in 12 games this year when the Magic shoot at least 36 percent from distance.
Perhaps having Jalen Suggs, who Orlando missed for a 14th consecutive game as he deals with a left quad contusion, would've assisted the Magic's coverage of Curry.
Aside from Curry, the rest of the Warriors combined to shoot 20-of-54 from the field and 7-of-26 from three. Golden State shot 30-of-34 from the free-throw line, with Curry going 12-for-12.
But on a night like Thursday?
"The man had 56 points," Mosley said. "There is no, 'Aside from Steph...' He had 56."
Up Next
The Magic's seven-game homestand continues Sunday at 6 p.m. for the first of two consecutive meetings with the Toronto Raptors.
