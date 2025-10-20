Three statistic projections for Magic's young core
The Magic are assembling talents that could blend together in different ways, a core four of foul-drawing downhill drive-and-kick scoring threats with a variety of complementary skill-sets.
Who of these core four players – Paolo, Franz, Bane, Suggs – will see the biggest changes to their offensive role and number of touches due to the roster changes?
3 Player Stat Predictions for the 2025-26 Orlando Magic:
1. Paolo will lead Magic box score in scoring with better efficiency - PTS, REB, FTA, FTM, FGA, FGM
It's no surprise seeing Paolo leading the Magic in offense; he's led the team in points since stepping into the league.
Last season, Banchero led the team with 24 PPG on 56% TS%, drawing 8.4 FTA per game.
Often seeing trees when he looks into the paint, Paolo settles for tough jumpers, which can be a helpful skill come playoff time, but is a less efficient shot on the aggregate.
With the new spacing, the Magic's ball-handlers should have more open paths to the rim and less attention of the defense as a whole.
Ideally this results in more shots at the rim for Paolo, now not needing to settle for the tougher jumper quite as often.
A dynamic scorer who can take and make just about any shot he wants, Banchero will continue to draw fouls at an elite rate. It's up to him and the team to define his ideal shot selection.
If Paolo shifts his shot diet from an all you can eat tough middy buffet to a higher volume of barbecue chicken efficient looks at the rim, his scoring efficiency could skyrocket and his points per game average could bloom to 30+ PPG, which Banchero averaged over his final thirty games of the season including the playoffs, the 2nd-most of any player behind only Shai.
Prediction #1 - Paolo average 28 PPG - 5 APG - 7 RPG - 9 FTA with more shots at the rim than ever before.
2. Franz Wagner surpasses Paolo in Assists, rank 2nd in Points, and only trails Jalen Suggs in Steals
Scoring 24 PPG last year, Franz Wagner has averaged 20 PPG for three seasons with an upward trajectory in volume (PPG, FTA, 2PA, 3PA, FGA) while hovering around 57% TS% in efficiency, around ~3% better than Paolo's career average, an area both big wings could improve.
How much falls on the individual and how much falls on their surroundings?
With a scorer as versatile as Desmond Bane in the mix, will anyone have to sacrifice touches to make room?
It's less likely Paolo or Franz reduces usage due to their productive roles, and more likely the answer is Suggs, a defensive ace with offensive potential, who sees the most drastic reduction in offensive role.
On top of likely becoming a more efficient scorer due to his never-ending will to attack the rack flanked by improved 3pt spacing, Franz likely racks up more assists, not only due to other shooters hitting shots, but due to his steady development as a halfcourt offensive orchestrating playmaker.
Prediction #2 - Franz jumps up to 26 PPG - 6 AST - 5 REB - 1.5 STL on 60% TS% for the most efficient all-around season of his career
3. Desmond Bane will lead team in 3PA, 3P% and rank 3rd in PPG
Desmond Bane has averaged 21 PPG while shooting 39% 3P% on 7 threes per game over his last three seasons.
Could he repeat that exact statline in Orlando?
Bane has spent his career on and off the ball next to two co-stars, but playing with two 6'10" downhill dynamos who are looking for you as the play-finishing 3pt shooter could take his shooting numbers to another level.
When Franz and Paolo are healthy, Bane can focus more on perimeter shooting while taking over the third option. When one of the big wing stars is out, Desmond can unlock more of his on-ball creation.
If all goes according to plan, Bane could be launching 6? 7? 8? 9? threes per game for Orlando, hitting them at over a 40% rate? A Magic fan can dream.
Prediction #3 - Bane finishes as team's third scorer over 20+ PPG by averaging 24 PPG while hitting 40% of his 8 3PA per game.