Tyus Jones has a message for Magic fans
The NBA Offseason moves pretty fast; if you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.
Not only did Orlando address its shooting woes by adding the NBA's best 3pt marksman not named Curry, the team decided to shore up its second unit with a traditional point guard for good measure.
The team's rising superstar asked for more shooting and a point guard; the team answered with a few of each.
Enter Tyus Jones, the league's leader in Assist-to-Turnover ratio for seven years running, anchoring second units as the best backup point guard in the NBA.
A wicked smaht traditional point guard who sets all his teammates up to succeed, splashes open threes, and gives his all defensively, Tyus gives Orlando another guard who spaces the floor, makes life easier for the stars, and doesn't sacrifice the team's defensive identity while doing so.
A 38% 3P% career shooter, Jones has drilled 40% 3P% on 4 threes per game over his last three seasons.
If you opened an app called Twitter any time around the trade deadline over the last five seasons, you'd know Magic fans have been begging the team to trade for specifically Tyus Jones for like five years running.
When I asked Tyus Jones if he had a message for these Magic fans now that he's rocking the blue and white pinstripes, he had this to say:
i appreciate the love.- Tyus Jones
I plan on making those fans happy and look forward to playing in front of them.
But this has been a place where I've kinda had my eye on and thought the fit was there the last few years.
And it just eventually played itself out. The time is right now.
I'm excited to be here. The fit is right.
I don't want to put too many expectations on it, but I know it's gonna be a good year.
Expect to see Tyus lead second units and mesh with different lineups where he's running the show with one or more of Orlando's starters mixed in – the offensive orchestration is invaluable.