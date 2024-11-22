VIDEO: Here's What LeBron James Said About Magic's Stunning Victory Over Lakers Thursday Night
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers hadn't lost a game at home all season, but that streak ended Thursday night when Orlando's Franz Wagner hit a long three in the closing seconds to give the Magic a stunning 119-118 victory.
Los Angeles had won its first seven home games, but now only Cleveland (9-0) and Orlando (7-0) remain perfect on their home floor this season.
James scored 31 points, 10 rebounds and had seven assists, but the Lakers missed four of six free throws in the final minute to give the Magic (10-7) a chance. Wagner, who scored a season-high 37 points, hit the game-winner with 2.5 seconds left.
James met with the media after the game, and had a lot of praise for Wagner and the Magic. Here is the video of his interview and the full transcript:
QUESTION: "You guys struggled from the free throw line in the fourth quarter as a team. Was that where the game was lost?''
LEBRON JAMES: "No. I mean, we had our chances. They played well, we played well and obviously the biggest bucket of the night obviously was from Franz (Wagner). But we put ourselves in position to win the game but we didn't come through. ''
Q.: "(Lakers coach) JJ (Redick) just said he liked the execution, except for the missed free throws and that three from Wagner. He's a pretty talented player.''
JAMES: "For sure, but you tip your hat. Cam (Reddish) played great defense and he shot a step-back three from way beyond the three-point line. You tip your hat on that.''
Q: "I'm a little surprised that you're not pointing to the free throws. What would you point to then if it wasn't the free throws?
JAMES: "Because it's a 48-minute game, and you can't just point to the free throws. Obviously you want to try to close out the game and we had our chances and missed them. You move on. What did we do in the third quarter? We got outscored 29-21. We came out and lost the lead when we had a seven-point lead at halftime and then took the lead in the third. There are a lot of things in the game between the game You can't just point to one thing. Obviously you got your opportunity at the free throw line and we didn't capitalize, so you move on.''
Q. "They are pretty big, physical team. Do you feel like they kind of stagnated you guys a little bit offensively? The assist numbers (21) were down for you guys.''
JAMES: "No, I mean we scored 118 points and shot 50 percent from the field. They didn''t stagnate us. They are very good defensively, but we got some really good looks.''
Q. "JJ was talking about how it's hard it is for him to let games go, particularly losses. He's up for hours doing things afterward. Is that's something that happens during an NBA season for an NBA coach, with that kind of intensity? Is that how it goes for a coach?''
JAMES: "I don't know. I'm not a coach. I'm a player. I ain't never went home with a coach before after a game. I'm very sure. I have no idea.''
Q: "You guys have Denver on Saturday, a test for you guys in a lot of ways ...''
JAMES: "Every game is a test, especially when you're in the West. Every game is a test. Tonight was one test, and we didn't pass the test. We get ready for another, and study again (Friday) and get ready for Saturday. The West, when you look at it, I think there are 11 teams maybe over. 500. Every game is a test.''
