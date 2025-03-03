What Jamahl Mosley, KCP and Paolo Banchero Said After Magic's Loss to Raptors
ORLANDO, Fla. – Despite the efforts of a late-game comeback, the Orlando Magic lost to the Toronto Raptors Sunday night, 104-102.
MORE: Magic's rally meets cruel ending on Wagner's missed layup
After the game, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley, guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and forward Paolo Banchero each met with reporters to discuss the loss.
Here's a partial transcript and full video of each.
Jamahl Mosley
On the message to the group after such a close game...
“A lot of it was, you know, playing that way for the entire 48 (minutes)... the way that sense of urgency that we came out down the stretch. But again, we play these guys in two days. So a lot of the message was just watch [the film] tomorrow, see what adjustments need to be made, so make sure we come out on the other end of it next time we play them.”
On what was seen during the third and fourth quarter that ultimately led to Toronto’s victory...
“We turned it off. I think it was 70-71 close there and then we turned it over quite a few times that allowed them to get out on the break and get some easy baskets.”
On responding to the ball pressure from Toronto...
“I mean we had 14 (turnovers), you know, for 16 points. I think it wasn’t necessarily the full turnovers. It was the level of physicality pushing off our spots, not letting it allow us to get into our sets, you know, playing up against the clock. You know, their physicality and their aggression started off a little bit more than ours in that moment.”
On trusting Cory Joseph’s decision making as a vet...
“That’s who he is, he’s a champion for a reason. That’s why he’s here. In moments like that when you’re looking for that professionalism... that’s why he’s here. Again, he comes in the game, sets a spark, picks up, controls the pace of the game. Gets the ball where it needs to be. Those situations were very, you know, that’s why he’s here. I’ll just say that again. That’s exactly why he’s here for moments like that.”
On Paolo Banchero’s communication style on the floor...
“It’s just constant communication of what’s going on, on the floor. I mean his ability to see how they’re playing him, what they’re reading, what they’re seeing... whether he’s going to be a screener, whether he’s a ball handler. I think those situations are just a constant dialogue that he and I have to continue to have in order to understand exactly what’s going on within the game and where we can find easier spots. The team was loading up a ton, constant switching. So, being able to manipulate it the right way is something we got to continue to look at.”
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
On coming up short in the team’s comeback effort...
“Man, that’s always tough to lose like that. You know, when you have a chance to take it into overtime or to win it; and we had the opportunity. Unfortunately, it didn’t go through, but we executed that play well and got the shot that we wanted. We don’t want the game to end that way but before that play, we had a lot of mistakes, you know, in that third (quarter), I would say.”
On the morale in the locker room...
“We’re together. We win together. We lose together. No one is breaking off, you know, just being to themselves. Everybody is still trying to uplift each other. We’re still trying to get out of this slump together. That's all it is. Uplifting your brothers in the locker room.”
Paolo Banchero
On coming up short in the team’s comeback effort...
“It’s tough. I think we made some huge plays in those last two and a half minutes. We gave ourselves a chance to win the game at the end, but you can’t point to the last play and say that’s why we lost. I think [there] was a whole three quarters before that, that you can point to but just impressed with how we came back in those last two and a half minutes.”
On what took so long for the team to have an offensive burst...
“I mean, I don’t know. I think we just made some key plays at the end. I made some aggressive plays to the rim [and] got fouled.”
Up Next
The Magic again host the Raptors at the Kia Center at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday.
