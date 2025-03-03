Magic's Rally Meets Cruel Ending on Wagner's Missed Layup
ORLANDO, Fla. — Too little, too late. But oh, was it close.
With 3:44 to play, the Orlando Magic trailed the Toronto Raptors 102-87. But a 15-2 run and a Toronto turnover with four seconds left remarkably gave Orlando a chance to tie or even win.
Franz Wagner's layup attempt fell harmlessly to the floor and sealed a stinging two-point loss, the Magic's third straight and the fourth in five games so far this homestand.
"We gave ourselves a chance to win the game at the end, but you can't point to that last play and say that's why we lost," Paolo Banchero said postgame. "I think it was the whole three quarters before that."
With 20 games remaining in the regular season, the Magic are 29-33, eighth in the Eastern Conference.
Part of Sunday was about formulating a response. The Magic had lost the two previous games in frustrating fashion — a 40-point blowout to the Cleveland Cavaliers, then victims of Steph Curry's 56-point explosion.
It also marked the first game since the team learned that starting point guard Jalen Suggs will be out indefinitely. Hours before tipoff, the Magic said Suggs will have surgery to remove a loose fragment of cartilage in his left knee.
How did Magic coach Jamahl Mosley assess his team in said area?
"We had moments where we responded the right way, and then there were moments when they went on runs," he said postgame. "It was an up-and-down game."
First came the downs. Toronto pounced on a flat Orlando team early and controlled the first quarter, leading by eight after 12 minutes.
The Magic found themselves midway through the second and climbed back to trail by a point at half, then the two teams played even throughout most of the third quarter.
Yet over a four-minute and 28-second stretch spanning the end of the third and into the fourth, the Raptors broke open a two-point game with a 27-6 run during which the Magic had as many turnovers as shots — five.
Toronto's third-and-fourth quarter run appeared to be a knockout blow until Orlando's last desperate rally. In the end, those small details were the Magic's demise.
Such details, like the Raptors' ball pressure, disrupted Orlando's offense and made them work for every single look they had.
"I think it wasn't necessarily the full turnovers," Mosley reasoned. "It was the level of physicality pushing off our spots, not letting it allow us to get into our sets, playing up against the clock. Their physicality and their aggression started off a little bit more than ours in that moment."
But the Magic's 28th-ranked offense had more issues than just its inability to get free.
"We didn't play very well on offense, honestly," Banchero said. "I wouldn't attribute it to their ball pressure. I would attribute it to us not executing well enough."
Banchero scored 23 points and accounted for 12 of Orlando's 35 made free throws, but the Magic star only got nine shots. As a whole, the Magic shot just 44.8 percent from the field as a team and 7-of-21 from three, then turned the ball over 14 times. They were outscored 58-38 in the paint, 18-14 on second-chance points and 19-10 on the fastbreak.
Wendell Carter Jr. added 14 points and nine rebounds, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 12 points.
Wagner led the Magic's scoring with 25, but finished two points shy of saving a much-needed home game.
The Magic again host the Raptors at the Kia Center at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday.
