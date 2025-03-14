What Jamahl Mosley, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner Said After Magic's Win over Pels
The Orlando Magic got big nights from Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to help breeze past the New Orleans Pelicans, 113-93.
Recap: Banchero, Wagner take over as Magic dominate Pels in Big Easy
After the game, coach Jamahl Mosley and his star duo of forwards met reporters in New Orleans to discuss the victory.
Here is a partial transcript and video of each player's availabilty.
Jamahl Mosley
On how he would describe the victory...
"A great defensive effort by this group. I thought the energy, the spirit, the togetherness was exactly what we've talked about over these past two days. Their ability to lock in defensively to the game plan, doing a great job tightening up the paint, getting out to shooters on time. Again, then just their ability to play faster, move the ball, attack the basket and then find the open looks."
On Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner's performance...
"I thought they were dominant. I thought they were very in-line, very in-sync with attacking the basket, creating the energy early with an aggression to be able to dominate. Those are things that we're going to ask and expect of them, as well as the guys that they're on the court with. I think that's a big key for us to continue to play with that level of confidence and aggression down the stretch."
On Cole Anthony's status...
"We're going to evaluate him tomorrow as we get into Minnesota. It was a late scratch. As he was going through his shooting slot, I think he felt a little bit. So I think just making sure that we're being safe as we can continue to get down this backstretch."
Paolo Banchero
On he and Franz Wagner's performance against the Pelicans...
"I would just say ultra-aggressive. I think we ... everybody was locked in on the defensive side. We knew they had Zion (Williamson), Trey Murphy (III), (CJ) McCollum – guys that can go off if you let them, so we were trying to be locked in on that end and it led to us getting runouts, getting in transition, jumpshots falling. So it was just an ultra-aggressive night from both of us."
On what helped him get into a rhythm early on...
"I just was ready to play. I think we wanted to win. Every one of these games is important, so we wanted to come out with a lot of energy. They just beat the (Los Angeles) Clippers, so we knew that we had to be ready to play."
Franz Wagner
On the team's performance in the win...
"I thought we played really good defense all game. Obviously, there was going to be stretches where they go on runs, but I thought for the most part our communication was good. Our effort was really good. Followed the gameplan really well. I think that helped us get a rhythm on offense."
Up Next
The Magic's five-game road trip continues Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC NEED MORE 'PURPOSE' WITH BALL MOVEMENT: Orlando is going to face a lot of zone down the stretch. Without shooting over it, the Magic need to be more purposeful with their ball movement. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC ASST. WAS FINALIST FOR AUSSIE JOB: Orlando assistant coach Bret Brielmaier was in the running for the Australia basketball head coach job, per reports. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC OFFENSE UNDER THE MICROSCOPE: Orlando spent much of Wednesday's practice searching for answers they haven't found all year. CLICK HERE
- FRANZ IS A TWO-WAY STAR: Franz Wagner made history Monday night. He's become one of the NBA's most impactful all-around players. CLICK HERE
- GARY REMAINS 'A PRO': "You can't ask for a more helpful vet," Jett Howard said of 11-year pro Gary Harris. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO NOMINATED FOR EAST POTW: Orlando's third-year pro is back in All-Star form. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.