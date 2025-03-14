Banchero, Wagner Take Over as Magic Breeze Past Pelicans, 113-93
The Orlando Magic's frontcourt stars shined bright in the bayou Thursday night.
Paolo Banchero (34 points) and Franz Wagner (27) had it going all night long, combining for 61 points to help guide Orlando breeze past the New Orleans Pelicans in a 113-93 victory.
Banchero added 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals – his fourth double-double of at least 30 points and 10 boards this year – while Wagner added six rebounds and five assists in the effort.
The duo combined to shoot an efficient 25-of-39 from the field and 5-of-10 from three.
"I thought they were dominant," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said postgame. "They were very in-line, very in-sync with attacking the basket, creating the energy early with an aggression to be able to dominate."
"It was just an ultra-aggressive night from both of us," Banchero said postgame.
The Magic's stress-free victory in the Big Easy came on the first night of a back-to-back, marking their second win in three games on this current five-city road trip. Orlando improved to 31-36 this season and maintained their hold on eighth place in the East.
It is Orlando's eighth straight road victory over the Pelicans, marking the franchise's longest winning streak against any opponent. The Magic haven't lost in New Orleans since Jan. 18, 2017.
Last time out, Orlando posted one of its least efficient offensive nights of the season against Houston's staunch top-five defense. After spending Wednesday's practice putting its offense under the microscope, it responded by busting out of its slump against the Pelicans' NBA-worst defense.
The Magic collectively shot 51.8 percent from the field and 13-of-33 from three. Orlando only committed eight turnovers while converting 13 New Orleans giveaways to 21 Magic points.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cory Joseph joined Banchero and Wagner in double figures, each scoring 12 points.
The Pelicans shot just 44.3 percent from the field and 7-of-25 from three. Zion Williamson, New Orleans' leading scorer in the loss, was limited to just 20 points.
"I thought we played really good defense all game," Wagner said postgame. "For the most part, our communication was good, our effort was really good, followed the gameplan really well. I think that helped us get a rhythm on offense."
Orlando wasted little time to take control in the contest. After 12 minutes, Banchero and Wagner had 22 points on a perfect 9-of-9 shooting while the Magic led 32-23.
They dominated the second quarter, outscoring the host Pelicans 36-15 in the frame and led by 30 at the break. With Banchero's 24 points and Wagner's 20, it was the first time during the play-by-play era (since 1996-97) in franchise history that two players have scored 20-or-more points in the first half.
New Orleans saved face in the second half to lessen the total deficit, outscoring Orlando 27-20 in the third and 28-25 in the fourth. All told, it was Orlando's sixth victory by 20 or more points this season.
Joseph started his second game this season, filling Cole Anthony's spot after the latter was a late scratch because of a left big toe strain.
"As [Anthony] was going through his shooting slot, I think he felt a little bit," Mosley said. "So I think just making sure that we're being safe as we can continue to get down this backstretch."
Up Next
The Magic's five-game road trip continues Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET.
