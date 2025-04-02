What the Magic Said After Beating the Spurs, 116-105
The Orlando Magic with the help of a staunch second-half defensive effort and 18 made threes, beat the San Antonio Spurs 116-105 on Tuesday night.
Recap: Magic slow down Spurs in second half to earn comeback victory
After the game, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley, guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and forward Franz Wagner met reporters to discuss the result.
Below are partial transcripts and videos of their media sessions.
Jamahl Mosley
On the Magic's fourth quarter...
"I thought it was great. I think our ability to sustain our effort, to step up in big moments ... the same thing we actually talked about in our meetings today from last night, the carryover that was going to be needed. Did we have a plan, were we organized. did we understand exactly what we were running, how we were guarding. I thought their toughness and focus level was really big-time."
On what he saw from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's big night...
"Shotmaking. He demanded the basketball; they found him when he was open. He wasn't afraid to step into his shot. I mean, that's who he is, and that's the experience, the toughness that he brings. That's the level of resilience of who he is as a vet and a champion."
On Cole Anthony's return to the lineup...
"I thought his energy was great. I kept him out there a little longer than I would've liked, but I think he did a great job. He said he felt fresh, he said he felt good, so it just goes to the work that he's done while he's been out, being able to step right in and play these minutes."
Franz Wagner
On Orlando's fourth-quarter defense...
"We got a lot of good stops, switched up our defense a little bit. Also got lucky on some plays where they missed some open ones, but definitely our best defensive quarter. That's usually when we get out and run and get a couple easy ones."
On KCP's seven threes...
"Unbelievable game ... 7-for-9, a couple of really big shots down the stretch. I think it changes our game completely when we have shooting like that and guys can't just sit in there in the paint."
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
On what helped him get into a rhythm Tuesday...
"That's due to Paolo and Franz ... Them creating, [San Antonio] putting two on the ball, and then them getting off the ball and us moving it and finding the open guy. Tonight, I guess I was the open guy. Just feels good to see the ball go through anyways, and then for your teammates [to be] looking for you and creating for you makes it even better."
Up Next
The Magic conclude their two-game road trip with a visit to the Washington Wizards (16-59) for the final time this regular season Thursday, April 3 at 7 p.m.
