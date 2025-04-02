Magic Slow Down Spurs in Second Half to Earn Comeback Victory
The second night of the Orlando Magic's back-to-back was vastly different to the first one.
After the Magic's 27th-ranked offense sputtered its way to only mustering 87 points in Monday's loss to the LA Clippers, Orlando found itself in a shootout 24 minutes into Tuesday's contest with the San Antonio Spurs.
But this Magic team is not equipped to win shootouts. So, when their defense settled, the game flipped.
Orlando reduced San Antonio's offense to just 38.6 percent shooting in the second half. With the help of a 37-21 fourth quarter, the Magic found its footing and defeated their hosts for the evening, 116-105.
In handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss, Orlando improved to 37-40 with five games left to play.
The Magic leapfrogged back ahead of Atlanta for the No. 7 spot in the East thanks to the Hawks' loss to Portland. The two divisional foes continue to jockey for Play-In Tournament positioning as the season winds down.
Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero – the East's reigning Player of the Week and a recently nominated candidate for Player of the Month in March – each tallied 24 points to lead the Magic's scoring charge.
Wagner and Banchero set a franchise record for most consecutive games of 20-plus points for a pair of Magic teammates. Tuesday was the ninth straight game it has occurred, surpassing Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway's streak of eight games.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope drilled a season-high seven threes on his way to 23 points. Caleb Houstan added 12 on four made triples off the bench. They accounted for 11 of the Magic's 18 made threes in the victory.
Up Next
The Magic conclude their two-game road trip with a visit to Washington Wizards for the final time this regular season Thursday at 7 p.m.
