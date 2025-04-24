What the Magic Said After Going Down 2-0 to the Celtics
BOSTON – The Boston Celtics defeated the Orlando Magic 109-100 Wednesday night, taking a 2-0 series lead as the best-of-seven set swings back to Orlando.
Celtics, minus Tatum, beat Magic 109-100 to take 2-0 series lead | Full series schedule
After the game, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley and forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner met reporters to discuss the result.
Here's part of what they had to say.
Jamahl Mosley
On how he summarized the game...
"A lot of ups and downs. A lot of runs. A lot of adversity that we fought through, which I like dfor what our guys did in that situation, regardless of the circumstances they continue to fight through. That's the resiliency of this group, the toughness of this group. Did not come out on the other end, but our ability to continue to fight regardless of what was happening, and again, give Boston credit. They did what they were supposed to do: take care of home court.
On the foul discrepancy and challenges Orlando faced defending Boston...
“I’m not the one to answer that question. I promise you, I can’t answer that one right now. There were some things you'd like to look at and say differently. I'm not one to complain about any of it, but there's a reality that all of our starters had two fouls at one point. There was a time it was 16-2 in the free-throw count. That's part of how the game goes, and that's what we've got to learn to push through and fight through, and that's what these guys did. Now, when we get to the line, we've got to knock them down, too. Can't miss nine in a nine-point game."
Franz Wagner
On what's not clicking for him from three in the series...
"I don't really know what to say. You know, they're not going in."
On if he likes the looks he's getting from three...
"Yeah, felt really good. Honestly, kind of surprised that a couple of them didn’t fall.”
On Jaylen Brown's performance...
"He played a hell of a game. Real efficient, hit a couple of tough shots from three. He's a great player, and we've got to make sure we keep making it tough on him and not send him to the line as much."
Paolo Banchero
On how he summarized the game...
"Back and forth. They came out of the locker room in the third quarter, went on a run and we had trouble getting back from that the rest of the game,"
Orlando hosts Boston for Game 3 at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 25 on ESPN.
