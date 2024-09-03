Why 2 Celtics Legends Believe Magic Can Rise in NBA's East
ORLANDO — The 2023-24 NBA season saw the Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers finish as neighbors in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, locking in the fourth, fifth, and sixth seeds.
Each team entered the offseason with their individual ideas on how to solidify or improve their spot going forward.
For Cleveland: Bring in a new head coach and extend the time frame together for the Cavs' core talent.
For Indiana: Lock in Pascal Siakam, the star running mate for its All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Orlando wanted more. While retaining and/or extending many contributors from a season ago, the Magic also added a veteran three-and-D option, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, to slot in with Orlando's rising stars.
Orlando isn't content with being the fifth-best team in the East. They believe that they arrived at the next level's doorstep last season.
On a recent episode of the podcast "Ticket and The Truth," Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Paul Pierce, an NBA champion himself, made the case for why the Magic's prospects next season, compared to Indiana and Cleveland, are the most promising.
"I think Orlando is going to be better than them," Pierce said. "They've got something down there because I think they've got the best player out of those three teams."
Pierce was referencing Paolo Banchero, the Magic's former No. 1 overall pick who in two seasons has netted the Rookie of the Year award in 2023 and an All-Star selection in 2024. His Magic improved by 25 games from 2021-22 to last season, and Orlando reached the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Banchero was sensational, elevating his game in the playoff pressure cooker. His regular-season averages of 22.6 points and 6.9 rebounds jumped to 27 points and almost nine boards in the seven-game series.
For some, it was the first look at a star in the making.
In truth, the conversation ranking Banchero ahead of Haliburton or Cleveland scorer Donovan Mitchell may be a tad premature.
Haliburton was an All-NBA competitor last season, hauled his Pacers to an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, and won Olympic gold this summer with Team USA. Mitchell scored nearly 30 points a game in this year's playoffs for the Cavs, which included 50- and 39-point performances in Games 6 and 7 of the Magic series.
Each player has a bit more seasoning than Banchero, who is 21, but the trajectory for the Magic's franchise star is bright enough to have NBA icons like Pierce and Kevin Garnett talking about him.
"Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner ... and his brother, they're young, they're confident," Pierce continued. "(Jalen) Suggs down there – they got a team down there. They understand how to play together, and they're going to be a problem, dog."
"I gotta say this: Out of all three of them, Paolo is probably the superstar superstar if he can reach that potential," Garnett said, "but you've got to put some pieces with him, too. I love the Wagners and all that, but you got to put some pieces with him, too. I love Cole Anthony, I love how he competes."
"They just have a lot of really good young players," Pierce interjected.
Logically, the NBA champion Boston Celtics are the team to beat in the East. As some of the greatest players to ever wear the Celtic green, Garnett and Pierce are more than qualified to speak on Boston's ups and downs.
The Magic, in Pierce's view, have been stiff competition. "They're the only team in the last couple of years that gave the Celtics problems out of those teams," Pierce said. "So I think of those ... I'd be more shook up of Orlando."
