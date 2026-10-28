In week one of the NBA season, the Orlando Magic went 1-2. The Magic fell to the Atlanta Hawks and Minnesota Timberwolves before securing their first win of the season against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

However, week one was defined by injuries for the Orlando Magic. The Magic lost star Paolo Banchero and fellow starter Jalen Suggs due to injuries.

Banchero sustained an injury against the Timberwolves, while Suggs suffered a knee injury against the New York Knicks.

This leads to these three burning questions for the Magic this week.

Can Franz Wagner keep his fourth-quarter momentum?

Franz Wagner looked great in the fourth quarter of the Orlando Magic's 111-102 win over the New York Knicks.

Wagner scored 21 points in the fourth quarter. He stepped up in a major way to help the Magic to a 40-point final frame.

Wagner thrived in the paint and got to the free-throw line five times.

If Wagner can carry this momentum into week two, it will be huge for this Magic offense. Orlando will need a leader and a player to step up. Wagner showed that this could be him without Banchero.

How much can Anthony Black produce?

This is more of a positive question for the Orlando Magic. Anthony Black looked excellent in his first game of the season. He scored 18 points off the bench on 6-for-11 shooting from the field and 5-for-7 shooting from deep.

Black also dished out five assists and had two steals.

If he can be a key scorer for Orlando, be consistent from beyond the arc and be a playmaker, that will be huge for the Magic's offense down two starters.

It will be worth monitoring his play to see if he keeps all of that up as he did against the Knicks.

How impactful can the bench unit be?

Being down two starters should hurt the bench unit's production, especially if Tristan da Silva and Black are in the starting lineup to replace Banchero and Suggs.

There might be a lot of pressure on the starters to produce this week. If the Magic don't get a lot of production from the bench unit, the mistakes and shortcomings of the starting lineup will be even more glaring.

Rotations are another interesting aspect of this. This week should offer more insights into which lineups work best and which reserve or reserves can stand out.