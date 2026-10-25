Black hopes to debut for Banchero-less Magic at Knicks: Preview, Starters, Injuries, How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Oct. 25, 7:10 p.m. ET, Madison Square Garden, New York

TV: MagicTV 27, WFTV-9, DAZN (Orlando), MSG-TV (New York)

Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), WEPN-FM (New York)

VITALS: The Magic begin life without Paolo Banchero for the next few weeks in Madison Square Garden, where they lost Franz Wagner for a lengthy period in their most recent visit (Dec. 7, 2025), altering the course of last season. Orlando runs into a Knicks squad that is also off to an 0-2 start, having dropped games against the 76ers and Celtics due to an inability to get stops late.

Injuries again threaten to sabotage the Magic’s season early, continuing a trend that has frustrated the franchise over the past few seasons. Wagner will now emerge as the team’s driving force, looking fully healthy for the first time in months. It would help Orlando if sixth man Anthony Black is able to return to action from an ankle sprain that has forced him to miss the first two games.

Despite being back in a good place, Orlando has dropped games against Atlanta and Minnesota at home, struggling defensively. The Magic enter their road opener on the heels of going 19-21 in away games in ‘25-’26.

New York went 30-10 at the Garden during the regular season and went 7-2 in the playoffs. The Knicks had their ring night spoiled by the 76ers in a game where Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges all struggled, so they’re going to be looking to redeem themselves to get on the board as heavy favorites.

Orlando owns a 70-68 edge against the Knicks in regular-season matchups. In last season’s meetings, the teams split 2-2, which doesn't include the NBA Cup semifinals in which New York eliminated the Magic in Las Vegas. The Knicks have defeated the Magic three straight times and have won six of nine.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

F Tristan da Silva

F Franz Wagner

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

KNICKS

F Josh Hart

F OG Anunoby

C Karl-Anthony Towns

G Jalen Brunson

G Mikal Bridges

INJURY REPORT

KNICKS

G Jose Alvarado: Questionable, Left Ankle Sprain

MAGIC

F Paolo Banchero: Out, RIght Low Grade High Ankle Sprain

G Anthony Black: Questionable, Right Ankle Sprain

F Noah Penda: Out, Right Partially Torn Hamstring

F Jonathan Isaac: Out, Left Knee Injury Management

F/C Izaiyah Nelson: Out, Left Ankle Injury Recovery

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Knicks -7.5 (-105), Magic +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Knicks -285, Magic +230

Total points scored: 224.5 (Over -108, Under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

"There (were) a lot of kind of longer rebounds (in) that elbow, free throw line area in the first half that we didn’t get, that we have to. (Joan) Beringer had seven offensive rebounds. They had multiple guys with three or more. So it’s a probably a collective effort there in terms of going to get the ball, but we’ve got to hit guys a little bit more too." - Magic coach Sean Sweeney on his team’s early rebounding issues and the need to be more physical

STORYLINES

Magic hope to keep Jalen Brunson from discovering rhythm

Sweeney needs to push right buttons in Banchero's absence

Three players who must step up to help fill Paolo's shoes