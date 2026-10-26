The Orlando Magic have received a positive update about Jalen Suggs' injury.

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania reported today that Suggs has a mild bone bruise in his knee, with re-evaluation in two weeks.

Suggs injured his right knee in the game against the New York Knicks on Sunday. Orlando defeated the defending champions 111-102. The injury occurred with 2:09 left in the game when Suggs drove to the basket on the fast break.

Jalen Suggs is down in serious pain after this play



Prayers up. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/i0l1mkwM6b — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 26, 2026

Suggs avoids a major injury.

This is big news for the Orlando Magic, who are already without star Paolo Banchero due to a low-grade right high ankle sprain, which Charania reported on Oct. 24.

Against New York, Suggs scored four points, grabbed six rebounds, dished out six assists and had three steals. Suggs played 34 minutes.

The Magic walked away with a win over the defending champions at Madison Square Garden thanks to the scoring efforts from Franz Wagner (23 points), Desmond Bane (22 points), Tristan da Silva (19 points) and Anthony Black (18 points). Black had a great first game back for the Magic.

Suggs is averaging eight points per game on 35.7% shooting from the field, although he is just 1-for-9 from beyond the arc. He is also averaging five rebounds, 5.7 assists and two steals per game. He leads the team in steals per game. He is third on the team in assists per game behind Banchero and Wagner. He is fourth in rebounds per game.

Magic fans should feel confident in Orlando's ability to get by without Suggs, thanks to the return of Black. He shot 54.5% from the field (6-for-11) and 71.4% (5-for-7) from beyond the arc.

The Orlando Magic face off against the Toronto Raptors twice this week and the Boston Celtics before facing off against the Wizards, Suns and Warriors next week.

Still Playing Shorthanded

The Magic will hopefully have some momentum on their side despite being down two starters due to the big win over New York, the first of the season and the first with head coach Sean Sweeney at the helm.

With Suggs and Banchero both going to miss time, Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., da Silva and Black are players to keep an eye on for Orlando.

The Magic will need each of them to step up if the Magic want to find success with Banchero and Suggs out. The bench unit is also one to keep an eye on. It will be interesting to see if their bench unit can find a way to be productive down two starters. If not, the pressure will really be on the starting lineup.