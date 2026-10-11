The Magic kicked off preseason with a 122-118 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. The slate continues today with a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Magic fans got to see starters Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Desmond Bane in action, along with key reserves.

However, three Magic players were missing against Memphis: Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black and Noah Penda.

This makes them players to keep an eye on as the Magic continue their preseason schedule.

Black and Suggs: The point guard positional battle

Arguably the biggest positional battle for the Magic this season will be between Black and Suggs. This doesn't mean that the two cannot work together on the court.

These two should each have the opportunity to show their value as the Magic's main point guard, and this starts in preseason.

Preseason should offer insights into how Black and Suggs improved during the offseason. This will help show what their ceilings can be this year before the season begins. It should also display realistic expectations for the start of the season.

If Suggs and Black both suit up in a preseason game, it will be interesting to see what head coach Sean Sweeney's rotation is. It will be worth watching to see if Sweeney puts them on the floor together.

If on the floor together, it will be interesting how they work together in Sweeney's system. If not, Black and Suggs can show how it looks with each of them as the point guard.

This should give glimpses into the Magic's approach with Black and Suggs and how well they work together, or alone, with Sweeney at the helm.

It's also intriguing to see who looks better in preseason, whether that be in general or with specific lineups, and if the offensive approach changes depending on who's on the floor.

Sep 28, 2026; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic guard-forward Noah Penda (93) poses for a picture during media day at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penda and the forward rotation

Players like Black and Tristan da Silva have shown Magic fans that young players can grow from season to season.

Penda could do the same.

Seeing Penda in preseason action will be big. How Sweeney will use the 21-year-old forward in rotations is intriguing, especially with the starters, da Silva and Jamal Cain, playing.

Preseason should be a great opportunity for Penda to get in-game reps before the season begins. If he receives a lot of playing time in preseason, it will give a great sample size for how big Penda will be in the forward rotation.

Penda can showcase how much he has improved this offseason and make his case for a key role in the rotation.