The Orlando Magic roster is littered with lottery draft picks, including their superstar Paolo Banchero and guards Anthony Black and Jalen Suggs. For much of their careers, Jalen Suggs has been the starter for this team, bringing a level of defensive tenacity that was hard to match. Anthony Black also entered the NBA younger at 19, so he still had some growing to do until his body was fully league-ready.

Looking at this team’s current makeup, could a potential changeup in the lineup for the Orlando Magic help bring a different level of success?

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) puts his arm around guard Anthony Black (0) in the second half against the Detroit Pistons during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, we saw Anthony Black really find his footing in the league, starting nearly half the season and raising his points per game from 9.6 points to 15. We also saw him be able to be a menace defensively, averaging 2 stocks a game and using his extra length as a guard to his advantage. Additionally, he averaged almost 36% from deep as a starter, making him serviceable from deep and forcing opponents to respect his range.

Unfortunately for Jalen Suggs, last season was one of regression for him. Although his shooting percentage got better during the regular season, his scoring dipped from 16 points per game to just under 14. Coming into the season hobbled didn't make things any easier, but even during the playoffs, he took another step back. Suggs spoke about wanting to be more consistent this season.

The two players have similar statistics, but there are some stark differences in their game that could potentially put the younger Black over Suggs. To start off, Black tends to be the healthier player. Over the course of the previous few years, Jalen Suggs has had a hard time staying healthy. Having a player in and out of the lineup only adds to the time that it takes to develop chemistry and to get in a winning groove.

Dec 20, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) prepares to dunk as Utah Jazz guard Svi Mykhailiuk (10) defends during overtime at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic have struggled offensively for many of the previous seasons, and a potential change in the lineup could ignite a new fire. Additionally, moving Jalen Suggs to the bench in a 6th man role could potentially help bring new life to the bench mob of the Orlando Magic.

The Magic ranked 26th in bench scoring last year, and the addition of Jalen Suggs could maximize both the starting lineup, giving more opportunities to Bane and Paolo, and the bench as well. More than likely, we will see Jalen Suggs get the starting nod, but look for Anthony Black to make a big splash this season.