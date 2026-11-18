The Magic finally won its first home game in its fifth outing of the season on Friday and now hopes to get back to. 500 by knocking off a Philadelphia 76ers squad that arrives in Central Florida with the East’s top record. Orlando has won four straight following a 2-7 start and seeks to match its longest win streak since April 3-10.

The Magic had win streaks of seven and five games last season, so this is already one of the team’s longest recent runs of prosperity. They'll play a Sixers squad they lost to in the play-in round in April.

Desmond Bane finished with team-highs of 24 points and eight rebounds in Monday’s 115-105 upset in Boston. The Celtics entered the fourth quarter up a bucket but saw the Magic score 40 in pulling away to become the first visiting team to win in TD Garden this season. Franz Wagner continued a run at his first All-Star appearance with 21 points, eight rebounds and nine assists, while Anthony Black added 20 points and seven assists. Orlando outrebounded Boston 46-40 and held it to 38 percent shooting despite surrendering 20 3-point makes.

The 76ers got 37 points from Joel Embiid and 31 from Jaylen Brown in a 135-123 victory in Brooklyn, becoming the first East team to a dozen wins and moving into first place in both the conference and Atlantic Division thanks to the Magic’s win over the Celtics.

Philadelphia has won three straight, marking the third time already this season it has strung together at least three victories in succession. Brown has scored 31 points in back-to-back contests but will miss an extended period due to a left hamstring injury aggravated vs. the Nets. He’ll be re-evaluated prior to the weekend.

The Magic lead the Sixers in the all-time series 84-55 but lost two of three in 2025-26 and have dropped the season series in five of the past six. From Aug. 2020, a game played in the COVID bubble, to Nov. 2002, Philadelphia beat Orlando 10 straight times, part of a 14-1 run through the ‘23-’24 season. The Magic have since won four of seven, but fell in the most recent matchup, played at Kia Center on Jan. 9. Philly won 103-91 behind 29 points from Tyrese Maxey. Bane led the Magic with 23 points, Black scored 21 and Paolo Banchero finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 18, 7:10 p.m. ET, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: MagicTV 27, DAZN (Orlando), NBCSP, WPVI-TV 6ABC (Philadelphia)

Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), WPEN (Philadelphia)

PROJECTED STARTERS

76ERS

F Dean Wade

F LeBron James

C Joel Embiid

G Tyrese Maxey

G VJ Edgecombe

MAGIC

F Anthony Black

F Franz Wagner

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

INJURY REPORT

76ERS

F Jaylen Brown: Out, Left Hamstring Strain

C Adem Bona: Out, Cervical Spine Sprain

C Ariel Hukporti: Out, Right Achilles Tendon Rupture

F Dominick Barlow: Low Back Stress Reaction

MAGIC

F Paolo Banchero: Out, RIght Low Grade High Ankle Sprain

F Noah Penda: Out, Right Partially Torn Hamstring

F Jonathan Isaac: Out, Left Knee Injury Management

F/C Izaiyah Nelson: Out, Left Ankle Injury Recovery

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: 76ers -1.5 (-105), Magic +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: 76ers -117, Magic -101

Total points scored: 222.5 (Over -105, Under -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

“(We) talked a little bit before the game about with certain guys when they come back from a back injury, they’re trying to manage it, making it a 40-minute game instead of a 48-minute game, but his impact was felt immediately and although he didn’t have a great shooting night, he impacts the game in so many different areas; on the basketball with his point-of-attack defense, his ability to penetrate and make the right play. In limited minutes, he had three assists and had a number of potential assists, so great to have him back out there and excited for him to keep ramping up." - Magic coach Sean Sweeney on Jalen Suggs' return