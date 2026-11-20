Managing high ankle sprains can be tricky for any athlete.

Orlando Magic star Franz Wagner learned the hard way last year. The German forward dealt with one on three separate occasions, missing 48 total games. He first suffered the injury on Dec. 7 (Magic's 24th game), missed the next 16 before returning and subsequently reaggravating it overseas.

He missed nine more before reaggravating it again. Finally, he played in six of the team's final regular season games after nearly two months off before suffering a calf injury in the postseason.

Now, his co-star, Paolo Banchero, is dealing with the same issue after suffering a high ankle sprain in their second game of the season. After the Magic's five-point loss on Wednesday, Banchero provided an update regarding a possible return.

"I’m not playing right now so I don’t know when," Banchero said about a possible timeline for return, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede. "But hopefully within the next couple of weeks."

Paolo Banchero is learning from teammate about dealing with ankle sprain:

Nov 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) sits on the bench during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The original timeline regarding Banchero's injury was four-to-six weeks. He's now reached the four-week mark since his injury, so it appears the recovery process is going as expected.

While Banchero is eager to return to the court, he's not trying to jeopardize his long-term health.

"Obviously the situation last year, [Franz Wagner] came back a little early, and it was bothering him still, and then he had to miss even more time," Banchero said, according to Beede. "So, (I’m) learning from that and not wanting to mess around with it."

In the Magic's season opener against the Atlanta Hawks, Banchero scored 35 points with seven rebounds and 10 assists, shooting 10-of-12 from the floor and 3-of-4 from 3-point range.

Obviously, Wagner's shot creation has been a welcome sign for the Magic this season. But they would benefit from Banchero's return, as he is one of the best downhill enforcers in the NBA.

But all he can do is take it one day at a time.