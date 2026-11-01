3 Winners, 3 Losers in Magic Loss vs. Celtics

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are back in the loss column after falling to the Boston Celtics 108-97 inside the Kia Center for the Sunday matinee game.

The Magic hung tough without two starters and kept things close with the Celtics going into the fourth quarter. With just under four minutes to go, the Magic were within four points, but the Celtics went on an 11-4 run to close things out and hand Orlando its fourth loss of the season.

Here's a look at the winners and losers for the matchup.

Winner: Tristan da Silva

Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva shoots against Boston Celtics forward Paul George. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tristan da Silva continued to shoot well and kept the Magic in the game for most of the afternoon. He scored a team-high 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including 5-of-8 from downtown.

This offense coming off the bench is a massive boost for the team, with both Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

Winner: Anthony Black

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White drives to the basket against Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Black was also a key contributor on offense for the Magic, but he got his points mostly at the free-throw line. His ability to draw fouls helped keep the Magic in the game, where he made 10 of 11 shots from the charity.

Winner: 3-Point Shooting

As a team, the Magic started off hot from beyond the arc, and it gave them the lead early in the first quarter. They were unable to keep it, mainly due to the reasons listed below, but it's a positive sign.

Seeing Orlando shoot well from distance over a consistent period of time, considering how poorly they have been over the last couple of years.

Loser: Franz Wagner

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner passes around Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Franz Wagner was unfortunately not very efficient from the field. He made just 5 of 20 shots for 14 points, but he also had 12 assists.

The Magic could have had a better afternoon if Wagner made some of those misses, and he needs to take on that responsibility with Banchero sidelined for a few more weeks.

Loser: Turnovers

Turnovers were the ultimate killer for the Magic throughout the game. The team gave up the ball 18 times, and the Celtics scored 21 points off of it. In an 11-point loss, that is an absolute killer.

There are a number of reasons behind the team's high number of turnovers, including the newness of the offensive system and lack of a true point guard, but Orlando has to find a way to take care of the basketball.

Loser: Offensive Rebounding

The Celtics are a team that takes a lot of three-pointers, which also gives them a chance to clean up on the offensive glass. The team had 14 offensive boards, which led to 15 second-chance points, all of which were crucial for Boston's win.

The Magic will return to the court tomorrow night when they host Trae Young, Anthony Davis and the Washington Wizards. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on WFTV Channel 9 or stream it on NBA League Pass or DAZN.