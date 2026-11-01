Magic back home for matinee vs. Celtics team missing key big man: Preview, Starters, Injures, How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Nov. 1, 3:40 p.m. ET, Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: MagicTV 27, WFTV-9, DAZN (Orlando), NBC Sports Boston (Boston)

Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), WBZ-FM (Boston)

VITALS: The Orlando Magic open November against the team they closed out the 2025-26 regular season against, hosting the Boston Celtics. After a brutal first effort in a 129-99 loss minus Paolo Banchero, the Magic rebounded against Toronto and split the two-game set through a 121-114 win on Friday night.

Desmond Bane snapped an early-season slump by scoring 28 points, while Franz Wagner led the team in assists for a third straight game, finishing with 11 in addition to scoring 26 points. Anthony Black added 17 points, six rebounds and 10 assists and center Wendell Carter Jr. added 20 points. It was a complete bounce-back for the Magic, who also shot 18-for-34 from 3-point range in producing their most impressive outing of the season.

Boston has won four of five, losing only the season opener in Detroit 121-113 after blowing a huge second-half lead before rattling off victories over New York, Chicago (twice) and Brooklyn. This will be the Celtics’ first road game since their loss in Detroit and opens a stretch where they’ll play six of seven away from home.

The Celtics won the last three matchups against Orlando last season, including a 113-108 result on the final day of the regular season where they sat all their starters. The Magic won the first matchup in Orlando on Nov. 7 123-110 but fell 111-107 two nights later. Boston leads the regular-season series 79-58 and has won 16 of the last 23, but it has prevailed in just one of the last five at Kia Center.

PROJECTED STARTERS

CELTICS

F Paul George

F Jayson Tatum

C Neemias Queta

G Derrick White

G Jordan Walsh

MAGIC

F Anthony Black

F Franz Wagner

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jase Richardson

G Desmond Bane

INJURY REPORT

CELTICS

C Mitchell Robinson: Out, Rest

G Devin Carter: Out, Illness

MAGIC

F Paolo Banchero: Out, RIght Low Grade High Ankle Sprain

G Jalen Suggs: Out, Right Knee Contusion/Bone Bruise

F Noah Penda: Out, Right Partially Torn Hamstring

F Jonathan Isaac: Out, Left Knee Injury Management

F/C Izaiyah Nelson: Out, Left Ankle Injury Recovery

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Celtics -7.5 (-115), Magic +7.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Celtics -298, Magic +240

Total points scored: 221.5 (Over -108, Under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

"He’s only in his second year. The kid was in high school three years ago and he’s out here playing big minutes on a team trying to do something special. So, hats off to him. That’s my little brother, for sure. I love him to death and he’s doing his thing." - Magic guard Desmond Bane on young teammate Jase Richardson

STORYLINES

Short-handed Magic look to win consecutive games

Grading Orlando players through five games

Three numbers to know after Magic's opening stretch