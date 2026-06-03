The Orlando Magic won’t do the introductory press conference for Sean Sweeney, their new head coach who looks like he could’ve starred in Stanley Kubrick‘s Full Metal Jacket, until after the Finals, yet no answer he can give changes future expectations: they need as a minimum, a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2026-27 and a Finals trip the following year.

This is no time for modest goals because there is no overwhelming Eastern favorite. Keep in mind that no team has made consecutive trips out of conference since LeBron James was on the Cleveland Cavaliers, and only the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics have come out twice in that span. So they’ll need to have an excellent regular season to have home-court advantage in at least two rounds.

The bar will be set at 53 wins because they should have hit 50 in 2025-26, even with injuries. Key players may be young, but they’ve run out of the “failed because they’re young” excuse, even more so when multiple guys are paid big-time dollars.

In Sweeney’s case, his first big task will be filling his staff with the right assistants who will challenge, but never undermine.

The right blend will include development gurus and innovative offensive minds. Naturally, there’s a learning curve to the first-timers on the job, but he can’t ever have a moment like former coach Jamahl Mosley’s in Game 6, in which he failed to give any solid instruction while the team got clobbered in the second half 55-19, or even like the blunder Kenny Atkinson of the Cleveland Cavaliers had in Game 1 of the ECF, when the New York Knicks stormed back in epic fourth-quarter run.

One area the team needs immediate improvement is defending without fouling. Consider how 30 (18-12) games were decided by five points or fewer last season and they permitted opponents 28.1 freebies per game. All of those fouls also ate away at the offense because they had to play more against a set coverage.

What the Offense Might Look Like

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Sweeney is a defensive mind, yet it won’t be a surprise if the Magic are running similar sets to the San Antonio Spurs while he establishes his coaching identity. Which wouldn’t be a bad thing because the Spurs have run the fourth-lowest pick and roll (ball handler) frequency in the playoffs, and a predictable, ordinary offense wears out a star player quickly.

Yet, another thing the Orlando system needs is putting Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner in more motion so they have extra catches on the inside. Creativity will be important since neither of them is a knock-down 3-point shooter at this point, and may never be. They’ll have the blueprint, but it’s on them to execute.

Of course, there will be a honeymoon phase, especially if they start the regular season rolling. The best way Sweeney can extend it is by being himself, and not another coach.