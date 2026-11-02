Another would-be starter out for Magic vs. Wizards: Preview, Injuries, How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Monday, Nov. 2, 7:40 p.m. ET, Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: MagicTV 27, WFTV-9, DAZN (Orlando), NBC Sports Boston (Washington)

Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), Monumental Sports Network (Washington)

VITALS: The Orlando Magic look to avoid an 0-2 November start after falling to the Boston Celtics 108-97 in a Sunday matinee at Kia Center. Orlando remains without a win streak this season and moved to 0-3 at home, which makes this contest against the Washington Wizards a must-win if the team is going to record a victory on its home floor prior to leaving for a five-game West Coast road trip. After Monday’s game, the Magic won’t be back at Kia Center until a Nov. 13 contest vs. Milwaukee.

Orlando played a solid first half against Boston, but saw a 38-36 deficit halfway through the second quarter grow in and out of the break as the visitors took control behind stifling defense. Anthony Black and reserve Tristan da Silva led the way with 23 points apiece, but Franz Wagner shot just 5-for-20 and Jayson Tatum dominated with 32 points.

Washington arrives in Central Florida with the best record in the Southeast Division, where 3-3 bests all the other teams, who each enter the week with losing records featuring four losses. The Wizards defeated the Hornets 95-79 after losing their first game with No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa in the mix. Anthony Davis posted 25 points and 12 rebounds against the Hornets. Washington is just 1-2 on the road.

The Magic have won 14 of 15 contests against Washington, seeing an 11-game run snapped last season in D.C. on Jan. 6. The Wizards won 120-112 but lost in Orlando on March 3 and March 12 to start a new streak. The most recent game saw the Magic win 136-131 in OT behind 28 points from Jalen Suggs. Bilal Coulibaly led Washington with 29 points. The Magic have won seven straight in Central Florida over the Wizards, last losing on Dec. 30, 2022.

PROJECTED STARTERS

WIZARDS

F Keyonte George

F Bilal Coulibaly

F/C Anthony Davis

G Trae Young

G AJ Dybantsa

MAGIC

F Tristan da Silva

F Franz Wagner

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jase Richardson

G Desmond Bane

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS

C Alex Sarr: Out, Left Knee Sorness

F/C Tristan Vukcevic: Out, Left Hip Impingement

F/G Justin Champagnie: Out, Right Foot Surgery

F/C Anthony Gill: Out, Low Back Spasms

G Reece Beekman: Out, Right AC Joint Injury

F Jamir Williams: Out, Left ACL Repair/Surgery

MAGIC

G/F Anthony Black: Out, Right Ankle Injury Management

F Paolo Banchero: Out, RIght Low Grade High Ankle Sprain

G Jalen Suggs: Out, Right Knee Contusion/Bone Bruise

F Noah Penda: Out, Right Partially Torn Hamstring

F Jonathan Isaac: Out, Left Knee Injury Management

F/C Izaiyah Nelson: Out, Left Ankle Injury Recovery

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Magic -2.5 (-117), Magic +2.5 (-103)

Moneyline: Magic -155, Magic +131

Total points scored: 225.5 (Over -113, Under -107)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

"Love the aggressiveness, but both halves, I thought we could have been better with the basketball and taken care of it…There’s a number of times where you have to be really strong with the ball and play through contact when you do get it. We can do a better job of that." - Magic coach Sean Sweeney on turnovers vs. Celtics

STORYLINES

Wagner stuffing stat sheet to start season

Magic's most burning issue to open November

Winners/Losers from Orlando's loss to Boston