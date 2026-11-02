How many 6'10" ball-handlers are dropping 20 points per game as their team's leading scorer, dishing out 7 assists per game as their team's leading creator, while serving as their team's defensive anchor?

Through 6 NBA contests in 2026-27, Franz Wagner has played like the best two-way wing in the NBA, because he has been the most impactful defensive wing who also doubles as an elite offensive engine, and the stats back it up.

To have the stamina for so much basketball activity, one must be in peak basketball shape. As Orlando Magic Writer Josh Cohen told me on the Learning Basketball podcast before the season, Wagner's Endurance and Conditioning is as impressive as any player in the league:

I do not know if there is a player that has better endurance and conditioning than (Franz Wagner)



He never burns out...



He is a full force – relentless, persistent, never-ending... he plays both ends Josh Cohen

Cook @Josh_Cohen_NBA



"I don't know if there's a player that has better endurance and conditioning than (Franz Wagner)



He never burns out...



He is a full force – relentless, persistent, never-ending... he plays both ends"



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/lPUHFSctL1 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) October 10, 2026

How Franz Wagner brings Elite Two-Way Wing Impact

Nov 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) shoots a three point basket against Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wagner is as impactful on both ends of the floor as any wing in the league and nearly any player alive.

The Magic's tall forward in Wagner boasts a +4.6 Expected EPM on the season, tied for 18th in the entire NBA with the Rockets tall forward Kevin Durant.

What stands out is how high he rates on both ends: Wagner's +2.9 Defensive EPM rates in the 97th percentile and ranks T-11th overall, while his +1.7 Offensive EPM rates in the 91st percentile.

Only 3 players rate as well as Wagner on both ends with a +1.7 Offensive EPM or higher and +2.9 Defensive EPM or higher:



Karl Anthony Towns (+3.2 O/+2.9 D)

Jarrett Allen (+2.4 O/+2.9 D)

Victor Wembanyama (+3.8 O/+5 D)



If we lowered the filter some, the next closest players in two-way floors of estimated EPM impact would be:



Chet Holmgren (1.4 O/+3.8 D)

De'Aaron Fox (+2.7 O/+2.5 D)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (+5.4 O/+2.4 D)

Bam Adebayo (+1.5 O/+2.4 D)

Scottie Barnes (+0.4/+2.0)

Jayson Tatum (+3.6 O/+1.8 D)

On top of being an annual analytical darling, Wagner shows up in the hustle stat sheet, ranking 1st in the league in Offensive Loose Balls recovered per game and 4th in total Loose Balls recovered.

All of this is to say; Wagner has claimed the throne as the premier two-way wing in the NBA; one of the few perimeter players who impacts the game highly on both ends as consistently as anyone.

Chef Wagner, The Creator

Nov 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) passes around Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wagner brings a positive net rating to his team when paired with most teammates in most lineup combos; partly because he helps most lineups he's in execute on both ends of the floor.

Not only is Wagner one of the most active defenders in the league who can slow down opposing big wing stars one play and get his hands on a loose ball the next, forcing a turnover for a fast break where the Magic's offense and any offense is usually at their best, he's also developed into quite a creator for others over the years.

On top of his active elite defense and the consistent 20 PPG scoring he's brought over his career through graceful downhill winding foul-drawing drives to the rack, now Wagner has been fully tasked with running the offense, partly due to Banchero taking the sidelines to injury for a month or two; and he's taken the challenge by storm.

Point Wagner is seeing the biggest change in his game as a passer, with his assist numbers skyrocketing.

How is he doing it? Through the drive-and-kick, partly due to better spacing under coach Sweeney's new organization principles, and partly due to Wagner finally being healthy at a time when the team's other big wing star scoring hub is out for an extended period of time.



Point Wagner leads the NBA with 26 3PT Assists and ranks 4th in the NBA with 47 total assists, notably topping the league in multiple Drive Stat categories:



1st in Volume with 24.8 Drives per game

1st in Drive-and-Kicks with 12.7 Passes off Drives per game

3rd in Assists with 2.7 Dimes off Drives per game

11th in Buckets with 11 PTS off Drives per game

15th in Fouls Drawn with 3.0 FTA off Drives per game

Never before averaging over 4.7 assists per game, Wagner is dishing out 7.8 dimes a night; not to mention, he's maintaining a 1.8 A/TO while doing it, right around his career average rate.

The Numbers are Jumping

Wagner is assisting a staggering 38.5% AST% of his team's makes, a career high by a wide margin where his previous high was 26.6% AST and his career average is 19.5% AST.

Wagner is creating 1.05 PPP as P&R Ball Handler including Passes through 101 possessions, rating in the 65th percentile, via Synergy. He's actually been even better in ISOs including Passes this year in 24 possessions, creating 1.08 PPP, rating in the 72nd percentile. While only 8 Post-Ups including Passes have occured, he creates a great 1.13 PPP.

Wagner has racked up 13.3 Potential Assists per game as well, the 8th-most of any player per game, along with making literally the 8th-most Passes among any player per game at 62.5.

One last stat that indicates Wagner is creating good shots for his team consistently is ranking 4th in the NBA in Assist Points Created (21.5), as in points created off his assists; only Trae Young (24.5), Nikola Jokic (23.4), and Tyrese Haliburton (22.5) average more, and it's not by much.

While the Magic haven't seen much success in the win column, the offensive shot creation through Wagner has clearly been working, as showcased the two times they have won, when he and Anthony Black helped the Magic secure the NBA Cup win over the Toronto Raptors and again when AB and Wagner beat up the defending champs in the Garden.

Between Wagner's reliable offensive construction, defensive destruction, his two-way impact is as impressive as any forward in the NBA today. Wagner is generating good looks for his team consistently as a tall ball-handling point-forward, driving to the rim for soft touch finishes, drawing whistles for free throws, or kicking to open teammates for open 3pt looks. And he's doing that while providing elite defensive impact through fundamentals, active hands, instincts, grit and hustle.

Chef Wagner is slicing and dicing up opponents as the best two-way wing in the league; there's no other way to slice it.