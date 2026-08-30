Best and Worst Case Scenarios for the Magic This Season

The Orlando Magic are going into the 2026-27 season looking to make a statement.

The Magic have made the playoffs in each of the last three years but have failed to make it out of the first round, losing in seven games to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2024, five games to the Boston Celtics in 2025 and seven games to the Detroit Pistons in 2026. In an attempt to make a change, they fired Jamahl Mosley and replaced him with Sean Sweeney, which will likely have a big impact on how the Magic perform in the upcoming season.

Here's a look at the worst and best-case scenarios for the Magic in the upcoming season.

Worst Case: 40-42 Wins, Play-In Exit

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero reacts in the first half against the Detroit Pistons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic are close to figuring it out and getting it all together, but they are just as close to having it all fall apart. The Magic have been prone to injuries over the last couple of years, and it's possible that the bug could sting once again during the upcoming season. Even with Franz Wagner out for most of last season and Jalen Suggs missing a considerable amount of time, the Magic still won 45 games in a competitive Eastern Conference.

The East is more challenging this season, and there are about a dozen teams fighting for just eight playoff spots. If Orlando can't stay healthy and fail to respond well to the changes Sweeney is making, it could lead to the Magic falling in the standings. That could then lead to the roster being blown up, which could be very expensive.

Best Case: 50+ Wins, Eastern Conference Finals Appearance

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs reacts after a basket against the Detroit Pistons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sweeney has been to the NBA Finals in two of the last three years with the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs. That's what the Magic hope he can do at some point in his Orlando career. It's ambitious to think that the Magic can win the Eastern Conference next season, but winning a playoff series or two isn't out of the question at all.

If the Magic can stay healthy and get more than 50 to 60 games out of Wagner, as well as Suggs (who missed 25 games last season), the Magic can really do some damage in the East.

Orlando had one of the best starting lineups in the league last season, and a revived bench led by franchise legend Nikola Vucevic, Tristan da Silva, and Sixth Man of the Year candidate Anthony Black. The Magic could finally take the monkey off their back and advance in the playoffs for the first time since 2010.