Desmond Bane Shines, But Magic Lose to 76ers in Play-In Tournament

The Orlando Magic are heading back home disappointed after a 109-97 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in the opening game of the Play-In Tournament.

While the Magic and Sixers went blow for blow in the first half, Orlando's offense went ice cold in the third quarter, allowing Philly a chance to build a lead that they took to the end of the game. The Magic got it to within two points, but that was as close as they would get.

The Magic couldn't get in a rhythm on offense down the stretch and it cost them. Despite Desmond Bane's strong performance, Orlando couldn't capitalize, so now they face the brink of elimination with only one playoff spot left up for grabs.

To make matters worse, with 1:06 left to go, Franz Wagner appeared to suffer a knee injury that knocked him out for the rest of the game. He had been on a minutes restriction due to a high ankle sprain that kept him out for most of the season. His status is now unclear going forward.

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black drives against Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Magic Face Elimination in Next Game vs. Hornets

The Magic could have played this game at home and given themselves a better chance of winning, but their carelessness in the loss against the Boston Celtics to close out the regular season led them to go on the road for the No. 7 seed game as opposed to claiming the seed at home.

The Magic had moments where they looked like a playoff team against the Sixers, but their struggles in the halfcourt offense are what ultimately cost them in the all-important game. That has been a problem at times this season, due to an absence of perimeter shooting.

Bane led all scorers with 34 points, while Paolo Banchero struggled with just 18 points on 7 of 22 shooting from the field. Anthony Black had 13 points off the bench, and Wagner had 12 in just 29 minutes.

The Sixers were led by Tyrese Maxey's 31 points, while rookie guard VJ Edgecombe and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 19 points apiece. Paul George added 16 while Andre Drummond dropped 14 off the bench. Drummond punctuated the win with a corner three-pointer, and was mobbed by his teammates -- he filled in well for Joel Embiid, who missed the game following appendix surgery.

What's Next For Magic?

By losing Tuesday night, the Magic missed the chance to be the No. 7 seed. They now host the Charlotte Hornets, the winner of the 9/10 game, to determine who becomes the No. 8 seed. The winner will play the Detroit Pistons in the first round, while the loser will be eliminated. A loss Friday and the calls for a coaching change will grow louder.

Tip-off is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.