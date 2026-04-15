It's not easy to show up for work every day.

Yet, Desmond Bane found a way.

Playing in every game over a grueling NBA season is no easy task nowadays for players who often pick up some injury here or there along the way.

While 18 NBA players played in all 82 games for their team this season, Desmond Bane is one of just four players this season to *start* in all 82 games for his team, alongside Donte DiVincenzo, Toumani Camara, and well-known iron-man, Mikal Bridges.

The Magic's equipment manager made a custom jersey for Bane to celebrate the occasion:

.@OrlandoMagic guard @DBane0625 is one of only four players in the @NBA to play and start in all 82 games this season.



Bane is the first Orlando player since Dwight Howard in 2009-10 to start in all 82 games. pic.twitter.com/dyxUUNuDet — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) April 12, 2026

Desmond Bane becomes first Magic player since 2010 Dwight to start every game of regular season

Apr 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) during the game between the Mavericks and the Magic at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Move over super man, there's a new Magic iron man in town.

Bane is the first Orlando player since 2009-10 Dwight Howard to start all 82 games for the Magic.

Though, in fairness to Dwight, that was Howard's fourth time achieving a feat that's hard to do once.

82/82



shout to Desmond "Bane" Bane 🫡 pic.twitter.com/xVQbQrt59v — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) April 12, 2026

Orlando Magic reporter Kendra Douglas shared on the broadcast how much this achievement means to Bane, who told her that playing in every game for the Magic has been a goal from the very start of the season, and now it's the accomplishment he’s most proud of since entering the league.

In the final Is This Anything of the 2025-26 Orlando Magic season, the truck rang the bell for good reason: David Steele asked Jeff Turner if this was anything – listing off every player in Orlando's franchise history to start in all 82 games in a Magic season:



Dwight Howard (4x)

Penny Hardaway (2x)

Greg Kite

Dennis Scott

Darrell Armstong

Hedo Turkoglu

Desmond Bane

Is This Anything? | David Steele | Orlando Magic

Bane didn't quite reach the coveted 50-40-90 club and the even rarer group who averaged 20 PPG while doing it, but he was darn close.

While Bane's night-to-night scoring can feel a little up and down, its the games he drives to the rack hunting AND1s that stand out just as much as the nights he hits tons of threes.

There's room for Bane to launch an even higher volume of threes going forward, but for a team missing its downhill driving shot creators in Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, and Paolo Banchero so often throughout the season, this Magic offense relied on Bane's drives for scoring at the rim and drive-and-kick playmaking creation looks for others just as much as his shooting.

This is one example of why you trade picks for a scalable star who is generally dependable when it comes to being available – the team can rely on him when others are out and also increase his ideal shot diet and 3pt volume when everyone's available creating advantages for each other.

I asked Desmond Bane about his driving “bump-and-finish” mindset, forcing contact that may have not drawn fouls tonight, but forces the refs to make a call



“Yeah, I've thought over the last week I've been finishing like crap.



Just not being the aggressor, not being the guy to… pic.twitter.com/hU0A0MGkQ5 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) December 10, 2025

The availability of Bane has given Orlando's offense one of its steadiest hands all season, with the veteran guard commanding the floor at will any time it's needed.

Slowly feeling out his role with this team to start the year with a veteran point guard mindset who picked his spots, it eventually clicked that Bane should be shooting 3pt jumpers first, looking to score second, and asking questions third when it came to what this team needed most.

The Magic needed Bane's shooting gravity, downhill scoring gravity, and team-first shot creation generating looks at the rim and from beyond the arc.

What makes Bane's game not just available, but reliable, is not necessarily just his outlier-elite 3pt shooting, but his driving ability. While that shooting gravity is Bane's most powerful defense-bending skill to stretch the floor on and off the ball, even a sniper as efficient as him has to deal with the hot and cold volatility of three-point shooting.

When Bane counters his 3ball with attacking the rack and stays hunting contact, looking to hit first with a bump-and-finish mindset, penetrating the paint with driving finishes, dumpoff passes, and 3pt kickouts, he provides reliable shot creation for this Magic offense no matter who else is on the floor.

The next step for this Magic offense to reach its final form will look to maximize Bane's availability, shooting gravity, downhill driving scoring gravity, and reliable team-first shot creation playmaking into one of the best scorers and shooters in the league by volume while maintaining his nuclear efficiency.