It’s a surprise what information some former athletes will offer up in interviews, even if it makes them look unwise, but hey, staying relevant is key. According to Dwight Howard’s comments on The AM Hoops Show, when he was an Orlando Magic, he wanted to play with Monta Ellis — over Stephen Curry, and told the team not to get the latter “because I didn’t know Wardell ‘Steph’ Curry was going to be one of the greatest shooters in the world.”

Thanks for the entertainment and insight, Dwight, but not even the feds should’ve been able to get this out of you. It may add insult to injury when people hear this story and look back on how he was a big part in the souring of the relationship between him and the team.

During those days, Ellis was getting the heavy minutes in Golden State, making him more appealing to Howard, and Curry missed nearly half of the lockout 2011-12 season with ankle injuries, inlcuding five sprains that year. Keep in mind that Curry had only missed 10 games in his two prior NBA seasons.

Even if what Howard says is true, he would have had two top-level seasons with the greatest shooter ever at most before his body started breaking down. It’s nice to think about, considering the rare athletic specimen Howard was and at his peak, being a more impactful defender than Draymond Green, and how Curry was on the rise. Yet the chances of it happening, if he agreed, would have been slim.

Don’t forget that the late Jerry West made a huge stink over Bob Myers dim-wittedly trying to trade Klay Thompson for Kevin Love and threatened to quit over it. What do you think you would’ve done if Curry was on the line?

Nov 11, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) holds his side during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Winding Path

Unfortunately for Howard, what followed in his career was a frustrating season in Los Angeles because his back was always hurting, plus he didn’t mesh with Kobe Bryant. Then the last of his real juice was spent next to the perpetual fold artist, James Harden, in Houston. Three brief stints in Atlanta, Charlotte and Washington happened before he returned to the Lakers, winning a title as a role player in 2020.

The closest Howard got to playing with Curry was whatever he envisioned at the free agency meeting with the Warriors in 2013. At that time, they were trying to clear cap space to sign him and maybe things would’ve gone differently had they had all the resources needed without having to make trades.

Stories of two great players almost teaming up in the NBA is not uncommon. Hopefully, Magic fans never have to hear one that hurts them.