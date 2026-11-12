4 Big Takeaways from Magic Road Trip

The Orlando Magic are coming back home on a happy flight after beating the Utah Jazz 123-108 inside the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

It's the first time this season that the Magic have won consecutive games, and they have some momentum as they host their first NBA Cup game of the season against the Milwaukee Bucks tomorrow night. Here's a look at four takeaways from the four-game road trip on the West Coast.

The Team's Identity is Slowly Developing

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner keeps the ball from Utah Jazz guard Josh Green. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic definitely stumbled out of the gates, but there were definitely some smoother landings, especially during the second half of the road trip. It looked as though the Magic were getting better in every game, and their performance against the red-hot Golden State Warriors was when the gears started to turn.

They trailed by 16 points midway through the second quarter, but the Magic did not throw the towel in when they easily could have. When they played against the Phoenix Suns in their first game, they surrendered a lead early and didn't fight back. This team fought back, and it was a major positive to see.

Playing a full 48 minutes is still a challenge for this group, but the ability to have several comebacks on this trip is going to give the team a lot of confidence moving forward.

Franz Wagner is Figuring It Out

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner dribbles against the Phoenix Suns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Franz Wagner was definitely the bright star for the team during this trip. After achieving a career-high 15 assists against the Suns, he managed to put together three consecutive 30-point performances. That is only the second time in his career that he has accomplished that.

With Paolo Banchero still on the sidelines with a high ankle sprain, Wagner has been able to step into that alpha role and embrace it. Although his assist numbers were down in the win against the Jazz, he still dominated the game by scoring his career-high 38 points.

It's rewarding to see Wagner play at such a high level because he has been able to do this throughout his career, but it isn't always seen given his role on the team. The hope is that he'll be able to coexist with Banchero when he returns and still have a high level of production on both ends of the floor.

The Depth Stands Out

Sacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. drives to the basket past Orlando Magic guard Alex Morales. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Several key players down the depth chart made an impact on this trip. The Magic were forced to trot out four different starting lineups in as many games due to injuries, but they were able to adapt in every matchup.

Jamal Cain stood out with a double-double against the Warriors, in which he played 35 minutes off the bench in an overtime effort. Jevon Carter had a massive game against the Jazz, where he had 11 points off the bench. Tristan da Silva contributed 18.5 points per game in the two appearances he made before going down with a left calf strain. Two-way player Alex Morales even drew a start in Utah after strong performances off the bench.

Every player on the roster is ready for their number to be called, and that definitely made a difference during the road trip.

The Magic Shouldn't Panic Anytime Soon

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane tries to get to the basket during the second half against the Utah Jazz | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic finished the road trip 2-2, picking up wins against the one-win Kings and Jazz. Even though the Magic may have been favored in those games, the impact of those victories shouldn't be understated. The Magic need anything to cling to for momentum, and this could do that.

One could argue that the Magic could have easily beaten the Warriors in that overtime loss, which would have led to a 3-1 road trip as opposed to a 2-2 record. At the end of the day, the Magic started off poorly in Phoenix but recovered nicely on the back end. The smiles on the players' faces at the end of the game against the Jazz in a hostile environment should stay with them for a while.

This team is better now than it was the last time they were in Orlando, and that should show that the trajectory is only going up. If the Magic can pile on some wins before Banchero and Jalen Suggs return from their injuries, Orlando is going to be just fine.