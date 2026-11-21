A month into the NBA season, there’s been plenty of good. The 76ers’ star-studded offseason has worked out so far, the Lakers’ retooled roster has further unlocked Luka Dončić and the Spurs look primed for another long playoff run, maybe even Victor Wembanyama’s first title.

On the other end of the spectrum, plenty of teams have fallen short of offseason expectations. In some cases, injuries have played a big part in slow starts as stars have been sidelined in masses. Even for some hobbled teams, though, something more concerning is going on. With a decent sample size of games, now’s a good time to go through the teams who have disappointed the most thus far and look into why that may be happening.

Before we get into it, I’ll address one omitted team I grappled with here: the defending champion Knicks. Despite real long-term concerns with this roster and immediate worries around Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart, New York has erased its 0–3 start and won nine of the past 12 games. Sitting at 9–6, I’m willing to give this group the benefit of the doubt, especially after the incredible title run not too long ago.

The Thunder are in a similar boat in an injury-decimated year. With some bad losses recently, there’s reason to be concerned. However, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still the back-to-back MVP and has helped his team win games even with the slew of injuries. He just needs to keep them afloat until Chet Holmgren returns.

Additionally, teams like the Bucks, Clippers, Kings and Nets aren’t included because, well, we knew they would be where they are.

With that out of the way, here are the 10 most disappointing teams across the league thus far for one reason or another, ranked from least concerning to most:

10. Chicago Bulls

Record: 4–11 (No. 13 in Eastern Conference)

Hand up, I was wrong. Chicago’s offseason had me optimistic. I liked adding Norman Powell and Nic Claxton as impact veterans alongside the young core highlighted by No. 4 pick Caleb Wilson. Matas Buzelis seemed primed for a third-year leap and Josh Giddey was playing at an All-Star level before he had an untimely injury last season. However, the Bulls started 1–9 and were mostly getting beat badly. Their schedule was tough and things have turned around as of recent with some wins as Wilson now sits for a month with a fractured hand. With the recent turnaround and the fact that the Bulls weren’t going to seriously compete in the Eastern Conference this year, I’m not super concerned. However, they appeared better than 4–11.

9. Denver Nuggets

Record: 9–5 (No. 7 in Western Conference)

There’s real reason for concern with Denver, but the Nuggets have now won four of their past five games which includes a big win over the Rockets on Friday. Ultimately, though, the roster isn’t deep and the Nuggets are the NBA’s only team over the second apron which severely limits roster-building moves. On top of that, Aaron Gordon has had a rough start and Nikola Jokić isn’t performing up to his usual high standard. A lot of that has been minimized by Jamal Murray’s red-hot start, but the Nuggets are in a tier below the top of the Western Conference. On the flip side, they also beat the Celtics this week and I struggle to entirely write off any team with Jokić.

8. Cleveland Cavaliers

Record: 9–8 (No. 7 in Eastern Conference)

On paper, the Cavaliers’ defense is what’s holding them back, but Cleveland has been shaky on both ends of the floor. James Harden has put up his lowest numbers since 2011–12, which was his final year in Oklahoma City. That’s a problem after the Cavs gave him a three-year contract worth $96.5 million over the summer. Donovan Mitchell has been good, but not good enough to fully erase an O.K. start from Evan Mobley and a disastrous beginning to Peyton Watson’s tenure in Cleveland. On top of all that, sharpshooter Sam Merrill is hitting threes well below his standard—31.5% from deep this year compared to 39.4% on his career. The Cavs have got solid minutes out of rookie Meleek Thomas and second-year guard Tyrese Proctor. That’s not enough to outweigh the wrongs, though. With how talented this group is, you have to imagine they will figure it all out even if Harden is in the midst of a decline. Harden’s 51-point masterpiece in a win over the Pacers on Friday was much needed and could be the start of a bounce back.

7. Orlando Magic

Record: 7–8 (No. 8 in Eastern Conference)

Franz Wagner’s incredible play has kept the Magic around with Paolo Banchero out | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Franz Wagner has been incredible, which has led to the Magic turning it around as of late. Orlando has won five of its past six games and is now 7–8. And the only recent loss came in a close game against the 76ers. Things are looking up, but there’s some level of concern that this core can’t stay on the floor at the same time. Paolo Banchero remains out with an ankle sprain and the Magic need to start making some moves up the East after giving up three first-rounders and a pick swap for Desmond Bane in the 2025 offseason. Some tough roster decisions are coming with Anthony Black headed for restricted free agency and Orlando may not be able to keep him with an already expensive roster.

6. Phoenix Suns

Record: 8–7 (No. 9 in Western Conference)

Dillon Brooks has come down to earth after his career season a year ago, which kept the Suns in the playoff picture in a stacked field. Miles Bridges has been decent but inefficient from three-point range while Jalen Green has had a rough start. Green’s $36.3 million salary is hurting Phoenix badly and it could use a point guard to give Devin Booker some help, plus a solid big man with Mark Williams out. Defense is primarily lacking, but no one out of Brooks, Bridges or Green has stepped up as Booker’s true second option. If nobody on the roster can fill that role, the Suns are in trouble.

5. New Orleans Pelicans

Record: 5–12 (No. 12 in Western Conference)

Will this team ever turn it around? After an inactive offseason, the Pelicans are right back where they have been for the past couple of seasons. Dejounte Murray requested a trade and likely wasn’t a real part of the future anyway, which is disappointing after New Orleans parted with two first-round picks to acquire him just two years ago. He needs to go and the front office needs to do something to shake things up. Jeremiah Fears looks great, but other than that, there’s not much to be excited about for the future. The Pelicans weren’t supposed to be good this year, but not this bad. They lost by 34 to the Nets two days after the Warriors beat them by 51. Can’t happen.

4. Indiana Pacers

Record: 5–11 (No. 11 in Eastern Conference)

The Pacers have slipped toward the bottom of the Eastern Conference with Tyrese Haliburton out | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyrese Haliburton’s hamstring injury has thrown the Pacers’ presumed return to Eastern Conference prominence off the rails. Before the star point guard went out, Indiana was 2–2 and had a really rough loss to the Bucks which remains Milwaukee’s only win of the season. Without Haliburton, the Pacers are 3–8 with a struggling offense. Some rotation players have impressed with more opportunity (I see you, Jalen Slawson) but this team is closer to what it was last year in a down season, as Haliburton recovered from a torn Achilles, than what it hoped to be. Indiana needs its star available to have a real shot this year. Until then, the Pacers are a bummer.

3. Washington Wizards

Record: 6–11 (No. 10 in Eastern Conference)

The Wizards were frisky to start the year with a 4–3 start before the losses started to pile up. After that, Washington went on an eight-game losing skid before it got back in the win column for the first time in two weeks with a win over the Raptors. After Trae Young signed an enormous four-year, $212.8 million contract over the offseason, he hasn’t given the Wizards enough. His numbers are decent, but he’s been extremely inefficient, shooting just 36.7% from the field and 31.8% from three. The Young and Anthony Davis pair is taking 30 shots a game and some of those opportunities need to get routed to top pick AJ Dybantsa as he develops. Especially if the Wizards are going to remain well below .500. On the bright side, third-year wing Kyshawn George has been outstanding thus far.

2. Toronto Raptors

Record: 6–10 (No. 9 in Eastern Conference)

Without Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors are searching. A nice road win over the Pistons on Friday snapped a six-game losing streak. Toronto’s woes are somewhat confounding after expectations were exceeded last year without Leonard on the team. The Raptors’ three-point shooting has been lackluster at 33.6% as a group, tied for the fifth-worst mark across the league. Ja’Kobe Walter is the only starter shooting above 35% from deep and he’s only just above the threshold at 35.1%. They are getting beat up on the glass, too, with the worst rebounding total in the East. That shouldn’t be the case with a roster built around lengthy wings, even if Toronto’s big men are nothing to write home about. The Raptors need to get Leonard back before their season turns even uglier.

1. Utah Jazz

Record: 3–14 (No. 14 in Eastern Conference)

Darryn Peterson arrived in Utah as the second pick in the NBA draft | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To the Jazz’s credit, they had a nice week that was highlighted by going to Los Angeles and snapping Luka Dončić and the Lakers’ nine-game winning streak. Utah is back in the win column, but its season is off to a horrific start. There’s no way around it. This was supposed to be a year where the Jazz took a step forward, but they’re sitting toward the bottom of the West, only ahead of the Kings. Much of that is due to injuries: Jaren Jackson Jr. went down with a torn MCL after four games, Lauri Markkanen is out for a month and Jusuf Nurkić has yet to make his season debut. Still, they shouldn’t be this bad . The backcourt pairing of Keyonte George and Darryn Peterson still needs time to gel and second-year forward Ace Bailey has had a poor start. Add all that together and the Jazz have one of the league’s worst offensive ratings (106.9), which is tied with the Bucks and only better than the Hornets.

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