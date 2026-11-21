The Orlando Magic survived a scare on the road Friday night, securing their third NBA Cup win of Group A play with a 113-111 win over the lowly Brooklyn Nets. The Magic are now winners of five of their last six and improve to 7-8, while the Nets drop to 3-12 and are eliminated from the possibility of going to the knockout round.

Here were a few of our takeaways.

Franz Wagner dominates, becomes late-game hero:

Nov 20, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) battles Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) for the ball in front of center Moritz Wagner (13) and forward Julius Randle (30) during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can't count on two hands the amount of players who have played better than Franz Wagner has this season.

He showed why under the bright lights in The Big Apple.

Tied at 111 with 2.4 seconds left, Wagner buried the game-winning pull-up jumper over Noah Clowney and Julius Randle, capping off a miraculous 35-point night despite a shaky fourth quarter. He shot 13-of-25 from the floor, in addition to five rebounds and seven assists.

FRANZ WAGNER WITH THE STEP BACK JUMPER FOR THE LEAD 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/pA7lttIKzJ — Every Bucket (@EveryBucketNBA) November 21, 2026

Over his last seven games, he is averaging 31.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.4 steals on 51.3 percent shooting and 31.7 percent from 3-point range.

Wagner, the league's leader in drives, continues to demoralize opponents in the paint. He may not be a typical floor spacer, but he's still churning out 30-point nights seemingly every night. There's no doubt that he's been one of the league's best shot creators through the first few weeks, point blank. You can't say enough about his creativity, advantage exploitation, and touch around the rim.

Magic start another game incredibly strong:

Nov 20, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) reacts during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite struggling to begin games for much of the season -- they were 21st in first quarter NET (minus-5.2) entering the week -- the Magic scored a season-high 40 first quarter points on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. They started strong once again on Friday, scoring 38.

Better yet, the Magic buried 10 threes (on 13 attempts), three more than they have made in any other quarter this season. They are one of just two teams (Cleveland Cavaliers) to make at least 10 threes in a single quarter this season; Desmond Bane and Nikola Vucevic both made three apiece.

Obviously, the Magic weren't able to sustain that, shooting just 2-of-8 from deep in the second quarter and 7-of-22 in the second half. Orlando still generated good looks over the final three quarters, with its 19 threes tying a season high.

Magic shoot themselves in foot with turnovers, fouls:

Nov 20, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Julius Randle (30) dribbles against Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aside from some of Michael Porter Jr.'s ridiculous shot-making in the second quarter, there were two big reasons why Brooklyn charged back: Magic's careless turnovers, and their lack of discipline defensively.

They committed eight turnovers that turned into 11 points. Brooklyn, who entered the game No. 5 in free-throw attempts, gave the Magic some of their own medicine, getting to the free-throw line 14 times and making 11 of them.

Brooklyn kept hanging around for the rest of the game, taking advantage of the Magic's mistakes -- they turned the rock over 16 total times on the night. There's no excuse for that happening against one of the worst defenses in the NBA.

Nikola Vucevic has best game of season:

Nov 20, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) rebounds during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over his last two games, Vucevic was a DNP-CD. For the most part, he hasn't been impactful this season.

But he had his best offensive game of the season to date. He scored 15 points off the bench on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting, including 3-of-3 from 3-point range with eight rebounds (three offensive) in 23 minutes.

Father time appears to be getting the best of Vucevic, but it's encouraging to see him make some sort of positive impact in the rotation.

Magic remain unbeaten in NBA Cup play:

Nov 20, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Day'ron Sharpe (20) rebounds against Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It didn't come easy, but the Magic remain unbeaten in NBA Cup play at 3-0 with a plus-17 point differential. Their final NBA Cup group stage competition will be Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons, who are 1-1 after losing by three to Toronto. They haven't quite clinched their way to the knockout round, but they control their own destiny.