Hawks vs. Magic Opener Could Affect Entire Season

The Orlando Magic will open the 82-game season against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 21, and it will restart the rivalry that came to a boiling point last year.

The Magic and Hawks got in several heated exchanges during their regular season series, which resulted in four Atlanta victories to Orlando's zero. That had a huge impact in the standings as the Hawks finished with 46 wins compared to the Magic's 45, resulting in Atlanta grabbing the No. 6 seed and Orlando nabbing the No. 8 seed.

Date Location Result Oct. 24 Kia Center, Orlando, FL Hawks 111, Magic 107 Nov. 4 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA Hawks 127, Magic 112 Mar. 16 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA Hawks 124, Magic 112 Apr. 1 Kia Center, Orlando, FL Hawks 130, Magic 101

Some members of the Orlando Magic On SI staff predicted whether the Magic would finish with a better record than the Hawks.

Why the Magic Will Finish Below the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker moves the ball past Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think they will be very close together in the overall standings, but I’m giving Atlanta the slight edge. The Hawks have put together a roster that should have one of the league's best defenses. They have a lot of length and athleticism and should be a fun team to watch. I think Orlando should still be a good team, but the East is way more competitive this year. If they can stay healthy, I would put them in front of the Hawks, but players like Suggs and Wagner always seem to get hurt each year. It should be close, but I have Atlanta finishing a spot or two ahead of Orlando." — Amir Motameni

"Orlando will hopefully enjoy better luck with injuries, but the continued development of Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Dyson Daniels should make the Hawks a better team too. We'll ride with the Hawks to remain slightly ahead since the Magic have an adjustment period ahead of them with Sean Sweeney arriving to take the reins." — Tony Mejia

Why the Magic Will Finish Above the Hawks

"There has been a lot of talk about both the Magic and the Hawks this offseason. I think both teams continue to be linked together and finish the season close in the standings. I do have the Magic slightly above the Hawks in my predictions though. The star power of Franz and Paolo are what push the Magic ahead for me." — Major Passons

"There might not be two teams that are closer in the Eastern Conference than the Hawks and Magic. While that wasn't reflected in the regular-season series in 2025-26, both teams have made adjustments to the roster in hopes of entering the contender conversation in the East.

"The Magic are expected to be healthier, while the Hawks have some new pieces in Lu Dort and rookie guard Kingston Flemings. Ultimately, the Magic's success against the Hawks will come down to how well they respond to head coach Sean Sweeney. If Sweeney can get the Magic to the same level of success he did with the San Antonio Spurs last season (3rd in defensive rating), Orlando should be better than Atlanta." — Jeremy Brener