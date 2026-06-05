What the Orlando Magic Can Learn from the NBA Finals

The 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs offer a perfect time to see where the Orlando Magic stand right now. Orlando is essentially looking at two different mirrors in this series: the Knicks represent the ultimate realization of building an elite, high-volume offensive engine around a dynamic guard, while the Spurs showcase how a historically elite young big can completely alter a franchise's timeline when paired with elite coaching, hungry young guards, and the right veterans.

After a frustrating first-round exit to Detroit and the hiring of new head coach Sean Sweeney, the front office can learn a few things from the teams we see in the NBA Finals.

The Knicks Three-Level Threat

May 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center-forward Wendell Carter Jr. (34) shoots the ball against the Detroit Pistons in the second quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

The biggest takeaway from the Knicks' dominant run to the Finals is that elite, multi-level spacing is no longer optional. New York's offense thrives because every single player on the floor is a threat, completely opening up the entire floor. The Knicks create open look after open look.

Orlando's first-round exit highlighted this issue. The roster crunch around non-shooters made life incredibly difficult for Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Desmond Bane. As the rotations changed the cohesiveness disappeared, and the Magic were never truly able to create an offense.

Orlando jumped out to a 3-1 lead thanks to their ability to shoot, and spread the ball around. Then the last three games of the series, their old habits reigned supreme. Just look back at games 6 and 7.

For Orlando, this means making the hard roster decisions. Moving on from players who stall half-court spacing --like Jonathan Isaac and Jalen Suggs-- and fully leaning into a core that features elite positional shooting alongside Banchero,, Wagner, and Bane is step number one.

The Knicks solve problems on offense using concepts.



📷 Create advantages

📷 Force defensive decisions

📷 Maintain spacing

📷 Flow into the next action



A breakdown of one of the NBA's most efficient offenses and what every coach can learn from it.https://t.co/TPjL0p9YYz pic.twitter.com/zjiUNLmWBo — Chris Oliver (@Chris__Oliver) June 4, 2026

Creating an Offense

Look at how the Spurs built around Victor Wembanyama to get him to the Finals in just his third year. They didn't just rely on his generational talent; they drafted more capable players to round out the roster, they added Fox to help take the pressure off the young guards, and they generated a cohesive offense.

Too often last season, Banchero was asked to be the primary initiator, the heavy-isolation scorer, and the late-clock savior. The Magic's offense was stale, lacked spacing, and had zero cohesiveness when the rotations changed.

Coach Sean Sweeney's top priority must be implementing a system that simplifies Banchero’s touches. Orlando saw great growth out of Anthony Black but can still use a true point guard, and their three point shooting has to improve, otherwise teams will just shrink the floor and force the Magic to shoot, something we seen a lot of.

De’Aaron Fox says he sacrificed his game for the betterment of the team



"Obviously, I'm not shooting the ball as much. But coming here, I knew that was the way it was going to be. As a player, you sacrifice for the betterment of the team. There are times where I need to take… pic.twitter.com/wZIncCcfHH — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 4, 2026

The Bench Has to Be Better

Apr 29, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert (8) in the first half during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Both the Knicks and Spurs survived the conference finals -- against Cleveland and OKC respectively-- because their benches didn't bleed points. The Knicks' ability to throw waves of high-IQ, plug-and-play role players on the floor kept Jalen Brunson from needing to carry the whole load, while the Spurs were able to win the non-Wemby minutes.

The Magic's collapse in the Detroit series can be pinned directly on a lack of reliable depth when the starting unit went to the bench or faced foul trouble.

With limited cap flexibility this summer, Orlando can't chase a third max superstar. Instead, they must copy the Knicks' asset management: using small trade exceptions and mid-level exceptions on ruthless role players who fit Sweeney’s defensive pedigree without sacrificing 3-point shooting.

Last year, Landry Shamet was a DNP in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals under Tom Thibodeau



This year, Landry Shamet played 33 minutes in Game 1 of the NBA Finals under Mike Brown



Cannot express how enjoyable it is as a fan to watch a player battle through that adversity pic.twitter.com/mIcku2C74u — TC (@TCTone) June 4, 2026

The NBA is currently in an era of unprecedented parity, with 2026 marking the eighth consecutive year with a unique champion. The door is wide open for a young team to leap into contention but only if Orlando uses this summer to aggressively solve their spacing and playmaker crunch. Sean Sweeney has the core pieces, now the Magic just have to add the depth and the gameplan to get over the hump.