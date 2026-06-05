What the Orlando Magic Can Learn from the NBA Finals
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The 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs offer a perfect time to see where the Orlando Magic stand right now. Orlando is essentially looking at two different mirrors in this series: the Knicks represent the ultimate realization of building an elite, high-volume offensive engine around a dynamic guard, while the Spurs showcase how a historically elite young big can completely alter a franchise's timeline when paired with elite coaching, hungry young guards, and the right veterans.
After a frustrating first-round exit to Detroit and the hiring of new head coach Sean Sweeney, the front office can learn a few things from the teams we see in the NBA Finals.
The Knicks Three-Level Threat
The biggest takeaway from the Knicks' dominant run to the Finals is that elite, multi-level spacing is no longer optional. New York's offense thrives because every single player on the floor is a threat, completely opening up the entire floor. The Knicks create open look after open look.
Orlando's first-round exit highlighted this issue. The roster crunch around non-shooters made life incredibly difficult for Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Desmond Bane. As the rotations changed the cohesiveness disappeared, and the Magic were never truly able to create an offense.
Orlando jumped out to a 3-1 lead thanks to their ability to shoot, and spread the ball around. Then the last three games of the series, their old habits reigned supreme. Just look back at games 6 and 7.
For Orlando, this means making the hard roster decisions. Moving on from players who stall half-court spacing --like Jonathan Isaac and Jalen Suggs-- and fully leaning into a core that features elite positional shooting alongside Banchero,, Wagner, and Bane is step number one.
Creating an Offense
Look at how the Spurs built around Victor Wembanyama to get him to the Finals in just his third year. They didn't just rely on his generational talent; they drafted more capable players to round out the roster, they added Fox to help take the pressure off the young guards, and they generated a cohesive offense.
Too often last season, Banchero was asked to be the primary initiator, the heavy-isolation scorer, and the late-clock savior. The Magic's offense was stale, lacked spacing, and had zero cohesiveness when the rotations changed.
Coach Sean Sweeney's top priority must be implementing a system that simplifies Banchero’s touches. Orlando saw great growth out of Anthony Black but can still use a true point guard, and their three point shooting has to improve, otherwise teams will just shrink the floor and force the Magic to shoot, something we seen a lot of.
The Bench Has to Be Better
Both the Knicks and Spurs survived the conference finals -- against Cleveland and OKC respectively-- because their benches didn't bleed points. The Knicks' ability to throw waves of high-IQ, plug-and-play role players on the floor kept Jalen Brunson from needing to carry the whole load, while the Spurs were able to win the non-Wemby minutes.
The Magic's collapse in the Detroit series can be pinned directly on a lack of reliable depth when the starting unit went to the bench or faced foul trouble.
With limited cap flexibility this summer, Orlando can't chase a third max superstar. Instead, they must copy the Knicks' asset management: using small trade exceptions and mid-level exceptions on ruthless role players who fit Sweeney’s defensive pedigree without sacrificing 3-point shooting.
The NBA is currently in an era of unprecedented parity, with 2026 marking the eighth consecutive year with a unique champion. The door is wide open for a young team to leap into contention but only if Orlando uses this summer to aggressively solve their spacing and playmaker crunch. Sean Sweeney has the core pieces, now the Magic just have to add the depth and the gameplan to get over the hump.
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Austin also writes for the Five Reasons Sports Network, covering all South Florida sports. As a current athlete, Austin specializes in in-depth analysis, player profiles, combining on-field knowledge with strong storytelling to cover football, basketball, and beyond. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Business Management at Webber International University. Twitter: @austindobbins13