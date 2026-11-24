The Orlando Magic currently have seven wins.

Though three have come in the Emirates NBA Cup, which the league implemented at the start of 2023-24 to add some extra excitement to the start of the regular season.

With just one game in left in group stage play, the Magic remain the lone unbeaten in Group A at 3-0. They play their fourth-and-final cup game on Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons, with plenty at stake.

Magic can win Group A with win against Pistons

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) in the first half during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a rematch of last year's first round, where the Pistons stove off elimination three times to beat the Magic in seven games, Orlando will control its own destiny.

If they win, they're in the knockout round no matter what. But if they win with losses from either Miami (vs. 76ers) or Boston (vs. Wizards), they will clinch homecourt advantage in the quarterfinals.

If they lose, their fate won't be decided until next week. The Magic are currently fifth in the East in NBA Cup point differential, which matters for tiebreaking purposes. So they likely can't afford a loss. Toronto (2-1 in NBA Cup) concludes Group play with the Nets, and a win would put Detroit at 2-1 with one more game against the lowly Milwaukee Bucks.

Magic are catching Pistons at right time:

Apr 25, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) reacts after a basket against the Detroit Pistons in the first quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two teams have not met since Game 7 last spring, and there isn't much difference from a personnel standpoint on either side.

After a 6-1 start, the Pistons are 4-5 over their last nine games, including two-straight losses to the struggling Toronto Raptors and surging Atlanta Hawks. Meanwhile, Orlando got smacked by the improved -- but young -- Washington Wizards on Sunday. But it is still 5-2 over their last seven, though wins over the Sacramento Kings, Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz have helped matters.

Detroit hasn't had the easiest time adjusting without big man Jalen Duren, who's been sidelined since the second game of the season with a hamstring injury. But they have also dealt with recent injuries to star guard Cade Cunningham and sharpshooter Duncan Robinson.

The Magic have dealt with injuries of their own, particularly to Paolo Banchero, who's also missed all but two games. It has sprung Franz Wagner into All-Star consideration (once again).

Orlando has scratched and clawed back from a 2-7 start. Its offense and defense still ranks in the bottom-half leaguewide, and they are just 2-6 against teams who are .500 or better. But it has the opportunity to pick up a massive home win against one of the NBA's top defenses this week, with Cup implications on the line.

Tip-off will be at 7:00 p.m. EST inside Kia Center. The Magic are just 1-5 at home this season.