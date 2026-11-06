How the Orlando Magic got gashed by struggling Suns

The struggles continue for the Orlando Magic.

Orlando did not get on the right foot to begin their four-game West Coast road trip, losing 117-104 to the Phoenix Suns, who had just one win entering the night.

Don't be alarmed by the final score -- the Suns led by as much as 30. So we wouldn't be surprised if some of you turned it off early, unless you're complete and utter sickos like us.

Anyways, here were a few of our takeaways.

Devin Booker comes alive:

Nov 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (15) looks on against the Orlando Magic during the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of Devin Booker's 43-point onslaught against the Golden State Warriors, it's been a relatively quiet start to 2026-27 for Booker, at least relative to expectations.

That wasn't the case in the Suns' 13-point win. Booker finished the night with 30 points on 11-of-20 shooting in 34 minutes, including 26 through three quarters. Stars know how to get to their spots as well as anyone; Booker looked in rhythm all night and wasn't bothered by the Magic's length.

It almost felt like he didn't see a single defender all night, making the right decision in almost every situation without much reprieve.

Devin Booker tonight:



- 30 Points

- 8 Assists

- 3 Steals

- 50% FG (11/22)

- 50% 3PT (4/8



Phoenix picks up a much needed win over Orlando on a 2nd night of a back to back 🔥 pic.twitter.com/na2xaXcAL6 — CantGuardBook (@CGBBURNER) November 6, 2026

Wait, the Magic had how many turnovers?:

Nov 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) dribbles the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you turned on the television and watched the Suns for the first time on Thursday, you would have been in utter shock if you had heard the words, "The Phoenix Suns were dead last in defensive rating entering Thursday."

Well, that was the truth. Phoenix's defense has been a disaster to this point after catching many by surprise last year.

You wouldn't have been able to tell, though.

Phoenix's pick-up points and aggressiveness at the point-of-attack were quite good all night (save for the fourth quarter). its disruptiveness has been its only silver lining, as Phoenix forced the seventh-most turnovers per possession entering the night.

Meanwhile, the Magic have struggled to protect the rock for most of the season. They had the fourth-worst turnover rate, and they coughed up the rock 25 times -- including 18 times with 6:36 left in the third quarter -- in the 13-point loss, turning into 36 Suns points.

The oddest part about the Suns' struggling defense is that they have a number of rangy and pesky defenders -- led by Dillon Brooks and Oso Ighadoro. That was on display, even though Orlando had its fair share of unforced errors.

Magic eat Suns alive on offensive glass:

Nov 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) dunks against Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach (10) and Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) during the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Orlando's turnovers quickly put them behind the 8-ball in the possession battle. Though it ate into that by dominating the offensive glass against an undersized, under-developed Suns frontcourt of Ighadoro and Khaman Maluach.

Winning the battle on the boards hasn't been an easy feat for them this season. But the Magic corralled 15 offensive rebounds on the night with 15 second-chance points. They finished a plus-15 in the rebound battle and a plus-nine in the second-chance points battle.

Wendell Carter Jr. led the way with 13 rebounds (four offensive), while Franz Wagner and Anthony Black had eight and seven rebounds, respectively.

Free throws aren't always free:

Nov 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) shoots against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, the final score was a little deceiving, as it was closer than it was for the majority of the second half. But the Magic missed 11 free throws, going 13-for-24. They missed eight in the first half alone. Need I say more? Yikes!