Who has been the Magic's best player after 3 games?

We are nearly one week into the Orlando Magic's season, with the team sitting at 1-2 and in the midst of a three-game road trip. After two tough losses to the Atlanta Hawks and Minnesota Timberwolves, they recorded their first win against the defending-champion New York Knicks on Sunday.

The worst part is that they're already down two starters. But who has been the team's best player after three games? We asked our group to see what they thought, with two clear answers.

Matt Hanifan:

The Magic's best player after three games has been Paolo Banchero. Unfortunately, he will miss at least the next month -- possibly two -- with a high ankle sprain.

But after his 41-point, seven-rebound, 10-assist performance in the season opener, he tallied just 14 points, six rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes pre-injury; he was well on his way to another spectacular performance despite the Magic barely being able to hit the broad side of a barn.

If you ask this question after 10-15 games, the answer will be different. But after just three, where Banchero only played essentially 1.5, he's still the clear answer to me.

Ashley Mezewich:

There would be a clear No. 1 answer if Paolo Banchero hadn’t gotten hurt, especially with how dominant he was in their first game.

Right now, I can’t narrow it down to one best player. Rather, I applaud the Magic for their team effort. Wendell Carter Jr. had a great first two games, Franz Wagner had his dominant 21-point fourth quarter, Anthony Black had a great first game against New York and Tristan da Silva scored 19 points off the bench against the Knicks.

I expect, as they play more games, for one player to really stand out. For right now, I think the group effort deserves the most praise in the first three games.

Oct 25, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) looks to drive past New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amir Motameni:

If Paulo wasn’t hurt I would pick him but through the first three games, I would go with Franz Wagner.

He has been really good as an all-around player for the Magic. He has been the most consistent, and sometimes people overlook his impact. He is super talented and he can create his own shot, and his playmaking continues to improve.

He is a very good rebounder and he contributes a lot on the defensive side. He doesn’t need the ball in his hands to impact the game and that's valuable. Orlando has a lot of young talent, but they are still struggling and are 1-2. He’s the guy I would trust until Paulo comes back.

Major Passons:

The Magic's best player early in the year has been Franz Wagner. Now, yes, Banchero has been the most productive player, but missing 33% of the games, you cannot be selected as the "best player," even if it has just been three games. Wagner has been excellent and is second in the team in points, rebounds and assists. Playing in every game gives him the edge.