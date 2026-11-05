Magic open West coast swing at slumping Suns: Preview, Starters, Injuries, How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Monday, Nov. 2, 9:10 p.m. ET, Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, Arizona

TV: MagicTV 27, WFTV-9, DAZN (Orlando), Arizona’s Family Sports/Fubo TV (Phoenix)

Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), KTAR (Phoenix)

VITALS: The Orlando Magic have dropped consecutive games to open the month, slipping into last place in the Southeast Division. Orlando is 0-4 at home, won’t be back at Kia Center until a Nov. 13 contest vs. Milwaukee, and now opens a four-game road trip in Phoenix before visiting Golden State, Sacramento and Utah. The Magic are looking to avoid what would be their first three-game losing streak of the season. They dropped the last three of 2025-26 to squander a 3-1 first-round lead over the Detroit Pistons.

Orlando was victimized by another scoring lull against the visiting Washington Wizards on Monday, posting just nine points in the third quarter. The Magic were without guard Anthony Black, resting him in a back-to-back situation. Franz Wagner scored 24 points, while Desmond Bane added 20 in a 103-94 loss against a team missing former No. 1 pick Alex Sarr in the middle.

Phoenix has won only once in six outings, dropping four straight to the Thunder, Nuggets, Warriors and Blazers. The Magic will be the first Eastern Conference opponent the Suns will face as they look to even their home record, having dropped games against Denver (127-120) and Portland (132-119) after a 131-122 victory over Golden State in its Oct. 24 home opener. The Suns lost at home vs. the Blazers on Wednesday, losing the second quarter 43-25 after a solid start, ultimately falling by 13 points despite Devin Booker’s game-high 33 points.

The Magic have won four of five contests against Phoenix, splitting last season’s meetings. The loss came on Feb. 21 in a memorable double-OT loss where a newly arrived Jevon Carter sent the game into an additional session, but the Suns ultimately won 113-110 despite 34 points from Bane. Grayson Allen, now with Charlotte, led the way for PHX with 27 points. The Magic won the most recent matchup 115-111 on March 31. Booker scored 34, but Bane led the way with 21 points. Banchero and Suggs, currently injured, combined for 29. Franz Wagner didn’t play. The Suns lead the all-time series 42-31.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

G/F Anthony Black

F Franz Wagner

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jase Richardson

G Desmond Bane

SUNS

F Dillon Brooks

F Miles Bridges

C Khaman Maluach

G Devin Booker

G Jalen Green

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

F Paolo Banchero: Out, RIght Low Grade High Ankle Sprain

G Jalen Suggs: Out, Right Knee Contusion/Bone Bruise

F Noah Penda: Out, Right Partially Torn Hamstring

F Jonathan Isaac: Out, Left Knee Injury Management

F/C Izaiyah Nelson: Out, Left Ankle Injury Recovery’

SUNS

C/F Mark Williams: Out, Left Shoulder Surgery

F Rasheer Fleming: Out, Left Ankle Sprain

G Jordan Goodwin: Out, Right Calf Soreness

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Suns -1.5 (-102), Magic +1.5 (-119)

Moneyline: Suns -117, Magic -101

Total points scored: 222.5 (Over -114, Under -106)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

"The biggest thing for us is building on what we’ve done well and then correcting some of the mistakes that we’ve made, both coaches and players. I think we’ve done a good job of some initial building blocks and some fundamentals, and now we’ve got to get better at it." - Magic coach Sean Sweeney on what would make for a strong road trip

STORYLINES

Weltman catching heat for lack of roster depth as injuries hit again

Five questions to ponder prior to road trip

Suns game looms as an early test Magic must pass