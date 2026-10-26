When the lights shine brightest, the best and brightest step up.

Scoring 21 points would be a good game by most measures; doing so in the fourth quarter alone is as good as it gets.

Magic forward Franz Wagner had just 2 points through three quarters, biding his time until his team's back was against the wall. In the fourth, Wagner exploded, finishing with 23 points on the night.

Franz Wagner dropped 21 POINTS in Q4 🔥



He finished with 23 PTS, 13 REB (career-high), and 9 AST to lead the @OrlandoMagic to victory on the road! pic.twitter.com/yFwG0wekJ3 — NBA (@NBA) October 26, 2026

How Fourth Quarter Franz & Spidey AB Saved The Day in New York City

Oct 25, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) gestures after making a three point shot in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic's halfcourt offense didn't exactly look like it's been solved for this new iteration of the team, but the spacing remains solid, and more shots started to fall as the game went on.

Anthony Black checked into the game in the first quarter for his first action all season, and he didn't waste anytime. Splashing threes, slinging dimes, AB swung in like Spidey to save the day for a Magic offense that was stuck in quick sand before he entered the game. Dropping 18 Points on 6/11 FG, Spidey AB stepped in and splashed 5/7 three-pointers, dished out 5 assists, scooped 2 steals.

AB showed up and showed out, slinging webs, threes, and the rock as he pulled his team out of the quick sand and away from certain death; just another night for Spider-Man making his rounds through New York City.

Orlando relied on the same handful of pick-and-roll sets to create shots, such as Spain/Stack pick-and-roll. With Banchero out due to injury, one version of this play had Wagner initiating like normal, but with Anthony Black popping out for three and Wendell Carter Jr. rolling to the rack, showing how this play is an effective way to create looks for the team with a variety of different players able to fill the myriad of roles involved.

Cook @Josh_Cohen_NBA



"I don't know if there's a player that has better endurance and conditioning than (Franz Wagner)



He never burns out...



He is a full force – relentless, persistent, never-ending... he plays both ends"



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/lPUHFSctL1 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) October 10, 2026

Scoring 23 point in total, dishing out 9 assists, pulling down a career-high 13 rebounds, Chef Wagner held nothing back when it came time to serve up the Knicks' defense. Flanking Wagner with connective play-finishing rim-rollers and floor spacers is a recipe for success for the Magic's offense.

Orlando trailed the Knicks by 4 points in a close game where neither team scored over 28 points in any individual quarter, until the final one.

With the Magic trailing late, Wagner turned on the jets in the fourth, and never looked back. Fourth Quarter Franz exploded for 21 of his 23 points all at once. Finger rolls, floaters, reverses; hesi handles, re-screen pick-and-rolls, stop start body control; Wagner broke out every finish in the book and every move in his repertoire to get the job done.

Capping off a 28-9 run in the fourth quarter where the Magic racked up 40 points to New York's 27 points, Wagner helped push the team over the top to victory.

Sean Sweeney secures his first win as an NBA head coach, but the result is a little bittersweet.

Jalen Suggs unfortunately sustained an injury, and is expected to miss a few weeks. The injuries just keep adding up for this team; and, at this rate, Orlando won't be able to field a team by next week.

As soon as Orlando overcomes one challenge, a new one arises. Maybe that's just life as a Coach in the NBA. The team's first win of 2026 is in the books, answering the prayers of Magic fans; let's just hope that book isn't carved out with a one wish willow hiding inside.