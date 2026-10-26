How Spider-Man & Franz Joined Forces in New York City to Overcome Knicks
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When the lights shine brightest, the best and brightest step up.
Scoring 21 points would be a good game by most measures; doing so in the fourth quarter alone is as good as it gets.
Magic forward Franz Wagner had just 2 points through three quarters, biding his time until his team's back was against the wall. In the fourth, Wagner exploded, finishing with 23 points on the night.
How Fourth Quarter Franz & Spidey AB Saved The Day in New York City
The Magic's halfcourt offense didn't exactly look like it's been solved for this new iteration of the team, but the spacing remains solid, and more shots started to fall as the game went on.
Anthony Black checked into the game in the first quarter for his first action all season, and he didn't waste anytime. Splashing threes, slinging dimes, AB swung in like Spidey to save the day for a Magic offense that was stuck in quick sand before he entered the game. Dropping 18 Points on 6/11 FG, Spidey AB stepped in and splashed 5/7 three-pointers, dished out 5 assists, scooped 2 steals.
AB showed up and showed out, slinging webs, threes, and the rock as he pulled his team out of the quick sand and away from certain death; just another night for Spider-Man making his rounds through New York City.
Orlando relied on the same handful of pick-and-roll sets to create shots, such as Spain/Stack pick-and-roll. With Banchero out due to injury, one version of this play had Wagner initiating like normal, but with Anthony Black popping out for three and Wendell Carter Jr. rolling to the rack, showing how this play is an effective way to create looks for the team with a variety of different players able to fill the myriad of roles involved.
Scoring 23 point in total, dishing out 9 assists, pulling down a career-high 13 rebounds, Chef Wagner held nothing back when it came time to serve up the Knicks' defense. Flanking Wagner with connective play-finishing rim-rollers and floor spacers is a recipe for success for the Magic's offense.
Orlando trailed the Knicks by 4 points in a close game where neither team scored over 28 points in any individual quarter, until the final one.
With the Magic trailing late, Wagner turned on the jets in the fourth, and never looked back. Fourth Quarter Franz exploded for 21 of his 23 points all at once. Finger rolls, floaters, reverses; hesi handles, re-screen pick-and-rolls, stop start body control; Wagner broke out every finish in the book and every move in his repertoire to get the job done.
Capping off a 28-9 run in the fourth quarter where the Magic racked up 40 points to New York's 27 points, Wagner helped push the team over the top to victory.
Sean Sweeney secures his first win as an NBA head coach, but the result is a little bittersweet.
Jalen Suggs unfortunately sustained an injury, and is expected to miss a few weeks. The injuries just keep adding up for this team; and, at this rate, Orlando won't be able to field a team by next week.
As soon as Orlando overcomes one challenge, a new one arises. Maybe that's just life as a Coach in the NBA. The team's first win of 2026 is in the books, answering the prayers of Magic fans; let's just hope that book isn't carved out with a one wish willow hiding inside.
Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK