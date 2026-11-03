The Orlando Magic might be off to 2-5 start with a bottom-10 offense, defense, and point differential; but, we're not here to talk about that.

No, we're here to put on our glass-half-full glasses, pull out our maybe-there-is-something-here magnifying glass, and evaluate the film we have so far on the handful of players Orlando has available; a list that is dwindling by the day.

Orlando was able to construct a 9-man rotation to face the Wizards, despite missing Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, Jonathan Isaac, Noah Penda, and Rookie Izaiyah Nelson; the frontcourt is losing air in the tires, fast.

There has, however, been one shining light in that frontcourt through these early dark times of October NBA basketball – Franz Wagner has taken the leap as a point forward, walking good decision for his team.

How Franz Has Made Leap As Playmaker

Nov 2, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives around Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wagner has been an incredible driver since Day 1 entering the league, able to glide, wind, and finesse his way through defenses and into the paint for tough finger-roll finishes, floaters, and fouls.

Over the years, Wagner has developed as a pick-and roll playmaker, especially in the two-man game with his screener, whether that's in the Wagna Carta connection running pick-and-roll with Wendell Carter Jr., or telepathically re-screening handoffs with his brother Moritz in pick-and-pop.

Now that development has taken an even higher leap, a seismic step towards Wagner performing as a full-blown offensive engine, a superstar scoring creator who creates advantages, has the feel to make quick team-first decisions and the skill to execute any and all of them in a timely manner.

Missing Banchero and a hodgepodge of ball-handlers, Orlando is once again force to rely on whichever stars are available. Through the past season or so, that tends to include two players:



1) Desmond Bane

2) Fill in the Blank

At the moment, Wagner is not only filling in his name; he's writing it in ALL CAPS with permanent marker. Like MF Doom once said, he is "so nasty that it's probably somewhat of a travesty having me"



Was MF Doom referencing Franz Boogie when he added, "they say he made me do it like the boogaloo"? Probably not, but we like to think so.

Point Wagner is seeing career-highs across the board in every passing stat you can think of, starting with Assists totals, Assists per game, Assist Percentage, some of which are seismic leaps from anything he's produced before. Wagner leads the league or rates in the Top-5 in nearly every passing category, especially when dialing in on Drive Stats like passes off drives, assists off drives, 3pt assists, points off assists, to name a few.

Wagner leads the league in Drives and Drive-and-Kick creation, no matter how you split it.

Not only is Wagner anchoring the defense as one of its most active impactful defenders, not only is he scoring 20 PPG as a primary option, and not only is he a walking paint touch whistle-drawing finger roll machine; now he's activated his read-and-react decision making super powers to the fullest.

Flanked by the best spacing he's had in years, Wagner is leveling up his advantage creation to not only help himself score consistently, but to help create a good shot for his team consistently, the final frontier of superstar scoring creation. While some of his individual shooting and scoring efficiency hasn't caught up to the rise in usage, the offensive load and overall ask from Orlando to Wagner in this moment has been a lot to ask, and those numbers should bump up in the right direction between his teammates getting healthier softening the load and Wagner figuring things out as he goes, like he always does.

When the roster is this limited, the best option every play is drawing up an open three for Bane or otherwise simply playing through Wagner's downhill force.

Wagner driving into a paint shot, shooting free throws, or hitting the open man play-finisher around him with a lob to a dunker at the rim or a kickout to an open 3pt shooter is good offense every time down for Orlando, and arguably their most reliable action.

Being asked to be your team's #1 defender and #1 creator is essentially the hardest thing any player can do, yet Wagner somehow has the endurance, conditioning, and where-with-all to not only do it, but do it well. Wagner has played like the best two-way wing this season, with no forward rating as high as Wagner on Defense via D-EPM and Offense via O-EPM, according to Dunks and Threes.

So, I asked Orlando Magic Head Coach Sean Sweeney and Desmond Bane what they credit for Point Wagner's leap as a playmaker.

Cook @Josh_Cohen_NBA



"I don't know if there's a player that has better endurance and conditioning than (Franz Wagner)



He never burns out...



He is a full force – relentless, persistent, never-ending... he plays both ends"



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/lPUHFSctL1 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) October 10, 2026

Quotes from Magic Coach & Star on Point Wagner's Playmaking Leap

October 30, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Orlando Magic Desmond Bane (3) reacts to a call against the Toronto Raptors during the second half in their Emirates Cup game at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I asked Desmond Bane what stands out to him about Wagner's playmaking leap running the show this season with Banchero sidelined temporarily.



Bane credits' Wagner's preparation and feel for the game with the team spacing better around him.

He has always been a guy that draws a ton of attention when he has the ball in his hands, and when he does not have the ball in his hands.



With some of the things we are doing offensively spacing wise, we are giving him outlets.



He knows where a lot of his reads are and where guys are. So it is making his life easier as far as making decisions. But he is doing a tremendous job.



He is carrying a big burden right now with so many guys out, and he’s doing a helluva job. Desmond Bane

I asked Desmond Bane about Franz Wagner’s Playmaking Leap



“He’s always been a guy that draws a ton of attention…



Spacing wise, we’re giving him outlets.

He knows where a lot of his reads are and where guys are.



He’s carrying a big burden right now… he’s doing a helluva job.” pic.twitter.com/15cB8yxSA3 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) November 3, 2026

I asked Orlando Magic Head Coach Sean Sweeney what he credits for Wagner's playmaking leap on top of the focused improvement on spacing and organization on offense this season.

Sweeney reminds us that Wagner has already proven to be a versatile player, and now he thinks Wagner is doing even better at attacking and making team-first decisions to create good looks for all:

He has shown throughout his career to be a versatile player who’s got a skill-set that you can put in different spots on the floor.



He has done a great job of really trying to lean into attacking and then making great decisions. Sean Sweeney

I asked Sean Sweeney about Point Franz Wagner:



“He’s shown throughout his career to be a versatile player who’s got a skill-set that you can put in different spots on the floor.



He’s done a great job of really trying to lean into attacking and then making great decisions.” pic.twitter.com/rGkyiNb27v — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) November 2, 2026

Wagner's leap is the most sustainable positive note about this Magic season that has seen more lows than highs thus far, in addition to notable improvements from Tristan da Silva and Jase Richardson.

Orlando curtailing its offense to play through the league-leading drive-and-kick nature of Wagner's game is probably its best option for the foreseeable future, as the 6'10" ball-handler is now operating with or without a screen, penetrating the paint at will, surveying over the defense with a height advantage, gliding in at any angle for off-hand finger-rolls, and picking apart any defensive coverage thrown in front of him with precision.

Point Wagner, Chef Wagner, FRANZ WAGNER – whatever you call him, just remember ALL CAPS when you spell the man's name.