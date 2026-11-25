It felt all too similar.

In the first round of last year's playoffs, 206 days ago (who's counting?), the Detroit Pistons completed an improbable 3-1 series comeback against the Orlando Magic. Detroit relied on the backbone of its defense -- and Cade Cunningham -- to will them to those wins.

While the Pistons were without Cunningham Monday, a similar story was written inside Kia Center, as Detroit blew past Orlando 104-86. Here were a few of our takeaways.

Magic throw away opportunity against Pistons' defense:

Nov 24, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) looks to pass in front of Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic had a prime opportunity to not only clinch Group A, but etch a win against the shorthanded Pistons, who were down Cade Cunningham, Duncan Robinson and Jalen Duren Monday night.

They threw away that opportunity, though -- literally.

The biggest story from the game was the Magic's carelessness. The Pistons' defense -- led by Ausar Thompson, an all-wordly defender, and Javonte Green -- swarmed the Magic all night.

Orlando totaled 20 turnovers, including 12 live-ball turnovers, fueling the Pistons' offense in (semi-)transition without two of their best creators in Cunningham and Robinson.

One of the biggest keys heading into the game was making a compromised Pistons play in the halfcourt. The Magic's carelessness got in the way, however, even though Detroit only scored 16 points off those 20 takeaways.

Offense continues to bleed into defense:

Nov 24, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons forward John Collins (20) drives around Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't a new issue. But the Magic's poor offensive play continues to feed into their demeanor and intent defensively.

Orlando did battle back on multiple occasions. But as soon as the game felt out of reach, the Magic's dispostion completely disappeared defensively. A 13-point Pistons lead in the fourth quarter ballooned to 19 with seven minutes left, which was too insurmountable in the end.

It's one thing to have your defense affected by turnovers. But for the Magic, at least as of late, it's looked like more of an effort-based issue, which cannot happen.

Tristan da Silva becomes fourth Magic player to record this feat:

Nov 20, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) reacts during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There wasn't many positives to take away from this game.

But I do want to shine some light on Tristan da Silva. The third-year wing entered the night top-20 in total made threes and just outside the top-10 in 3-point makes per game, shooting 40.9 percent from deep. That's not very normal from a player his age.

After knocking down 14 more threes Monday night, da Silva became the fourth player in Magic history to make at least multiple threes in 13-straight games, joining Rashard Lewis, Desmond Bane and Ryan Anderson.

He is also one of two Magic players to make at least four threes eight times in the team's first 17 games. The other? Bane, who's done it 10 times this year after four made threes of his own against the Pistons.

Struggles at home, and against good teams, continue:

Nov 24, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) drives against Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Orlando entered the night 1-5 at home and 2-6 against teams .500 or better. You have to beat good teams to eventually be considered a good team.

So far, the Magic haven't been capable of doing that. The worst part? The last two (76ers, Pistons) came against teams who were significantly shorthanded; Orlando's dealing with injuries (Banchero) of its own, but there's still no excuse, especially on its home floor.