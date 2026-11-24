Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic are looking to complete a perfect 4-0 showing in NBA Cup Group Play when they host Cade Cunningahm and the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.

Detroit has dropped two games in a row, and it remains without All-Star center Jalen Duren (hamstring) in this matchup. The Pistons are still in the mix for a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference early on in the campaign, but they’re in danger of falling out of the top 10 in net rating.

Orlando has survived the loss of former No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero due to an ankle injury, and it’s just two games under .500 after a slow start to the season. The Magic lost to Washington Sunday, and they’re hoping to bounce back at home with a spot in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals on the line.

Oddsmakers have set the Pistons as road favorites in this matchup, which is the first between these two teams in the 2026-27 season.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction as the Pistons and Magic kick off a three-game night in the NBA.

Pistons vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pistons -2.5 (-109)

Magic +2.5 (-111)

Moneyline

Pistons: -135

Magic: +114

Total

213.5 (Over -107/Under -113)

Pistons vs. Magic How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 24

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Kia Center

How to Watch (TV): The Spot Detroit 20, MagicTV 27, NBA League Pass

Pistons record: 10-6

Magic record: 7-9

Pistons vs. Magic Injury Reports

Pistons Injury Report

Cade Cunningham – probable

Jalen Duren – out

Ebuka Okorie – out

Ugonna Onyenso – out

Taurean Prince – out

Duncan Robinson – out

Isaac Jones – questionable

Magic Injury Report

Paolo Banchero – out

Noah Penda – out

Jonathan Isaac – out

Colin Castleton – out

Izaiyah Nelson – out

Pistons vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bet

Magic Best NBA Prop Bet

Franz Wagner OVER 29.5 Points and Assists (-117)

Wagner has been red hot for the Magic with Banchero out, and he may be undervalued against this Detroit defense that doesn’t have Duren in the middle protecting the rim. I shared my favorite prop for Wagner in SI Betting’s best NBA props column on Tuesday:

This season, Wagner has been the driving force for the Orlando offense, averaging 24.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game while shooting a solid 47.0 percent from the field.

Wagner is having by far his best season as a passer, yet he’s seen both his assist prop (6.5) and points prop (22.5) drop against a Detroit defense that is No. 5 in the league in defensive rating.

The Pistons are a tough team to face, but Wagner is averaging 14.9 potential assists and 19.6 shots per game in the 2026-27 season. So, the volume is going to be there for the star forward to clear this prop.

After all, Wagner has finished with 30 or more points and assists in nine of his 11 games this month and 11 of his 16 games overall this season.

As the hub of the offense until Paolo Banchero (ankle) can return, Wagner should put up some big numbers regardless of the opponent for Orlando.

Pistons vs. Magic Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking the Pistons to win this game outright:

Last season, the Pistons and Magic played a thrilling first-round playoff series where the No. 8-seeded Magic may have been able to pull off an upset had Franz Wagner not gotten hurt.

Now, the Magic have to take on Detroit without Paolo Banchero, which has led to them being set as home underdogs.

Orlando has turned things around after a slow start, but it was blown out by the Washington Wizards on Sunday. The Magic haven’t exactly had many impressive wins, going 2-6 against teams that are .500 or better. Their best win was on the road against Boston, but their recent surge has been due to the fact that the team played Utah, Sacramento, Milwaukee and Brooklyn all in a 10-day stretch.

Cade Cunningham and the Piston have lost two games in a row – and remain short-handed on Tuesday – yet they’ve dominated teams that are under .500, going 6-1 straight up. Detroit still ranks ninth in the NBA in net rating and fifth in defensive rating despite dropping back-to-back contests.

The Magic gave the Pistons trouble in the playoffs last season, and I wouldn’t be shocked if this is a physical, low-scoring affair. Still, I think that favors a Detroit team that has proven it can defend at a high level. The Magic are just 21st in net rating and 18th in defense in the 2026-27 season.

This is a prime buy-low spot for the Pistons after losses to Toronto and Atlanta.

Pick: Pistons Moneyline (-135 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .