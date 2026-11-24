The Orlando Magic will look to get back in the win column tonight against a 10-6 Detroit Pistons team. The Pistons are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference. The Magic, meanwhile, are in eighth.





Coming off a tough loss to Washington and facing off against Cade Cunningham - who is listed as probable on the injury report - and Detroit, this is what the Magic can do to walk away with a win.

Have a stronger start

How the Orlando Magic started the game against Washington led to the 116-96 loss.

Washington had the edge early, and Orlando could not overcome that.

The Wizards outscored the Magic 38-21 in the first quarter. Orlando shot 31.8% from the field and 21.4% from beyond the arc in the first frame.

The Magic need to get their offense going early against the Pistons, with better shooting accuracy, especially from 3-point range. They cannot allow Detroit to dominate on the offensive end so early, either.

In the first quarter and beyond, the Magic must be aware of where Cunningham is on the floor. It will help that Cunningham doesn't have the outlet of Duncan Robinson available; Detroit's best three-point shooter is still out with an injured quad.

Get Franz Wagner going

Getting Franz Wagner in rhythm will help the Orlando Magic have a better offensive night.

Wagner scored just 16 points and dished out six assists in the loss to Washington. A strong performance from Wagner will make a win easier for the Magic against Cunningham and the Pistons.

If Cunningham has a great game, then the Magic will need someone to offset that. This responsibility will likely fall into the hands of Wagner. His strong play is key to Orlando's success.

If the defense pressures Wagner well, then the Magic will need production from other starters to help the offense be productive while taking away some of the attention from Wagner.

Perimeter defense will be crucial

The Washington Wizards shot 56.4% from beyond the arc against the Magic. This type of 3-point shooting from an opponent cannot continue against the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons shoot 36.9% from beyond the arc, one of the better 3-point percentages in the league. The Wizards shoot just 33.6% from beyond the arc.

Cunningham and the Pistons cannot get hot from 3-point range against the Magic. If they do, they could establish a strong advantage that will be difficult to cut into.

The Orlando Magic are entering this game 3-0 in NBA Cup games. A win over Detroit will keep them undefeated in NBA Cup play.