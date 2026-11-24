The Magic fell to 0-5 when trying to get to .500, but their struggles with that will be tabled for a night as they return home after a split of weekend games in Brooklyn and D.C where they didn’t necessarily play well. NBA Cup play returns with what looms as the biggest game for both Detroit and Orlando, the teams which appear most likely to win East Group A.

If they’re able to hold serve at home, the Magic will move to 4-0 and wrap up the group since they've already defeated Toronto and would be handing Detroit its second loss. A Pistons win would open things up since it would create a three-way tie and leave everything up to point differential. Given that Detroit hosts Milwaukee and Toronto greets Brooklyn on Nov. 27, an Orlando loss on Tuesday night would probably negate a return to the knockout stage, so this is essentially a do-or-die situation.

The Magic are also hoping to get some positive vibes flowing at home, where they’ve won only once in five tries. Beating a Bucks team whose 2-16 record is the worst in the NBA despite an upset of the Raptors on Monday has been the only conquest Orlando has managed on its home floor, so it fails again here its next chance to pick up a win at Kia Center won’t come until next month.

The Magic fell 116-96 at the Wizards on Sunday and are 5-6 in November. The Pistons have been playing without All-Star center Jalen Duren for weeks and won’t have top shooter Duncan Robinson here. They’ve won 10 of 16 on the season but come in looking to avoid their first three-game losing streak since last season’s conference finals loss to Cleveland, having fallen at home against Toronto and in Atlanta on Sunday 107-97 after surrendering the first 18 points of the fourth quarter. Detroit was outscored 33-12 over the final 12 minutes and All-Star guard Cade Cunningham finished with just five points to go with 15 assists. Saddled with foul trouble, Cunningham struggled against the Hawks, committing six turnovers.

The Magic trail the Pistons 73-61 in the all-time regular-season series and have dropped 16 of 26 playoff games. That includes the first-round series that ended on May 3 in Detroit where Orlando squandered a 3-1 lead by falling in Games 5-7. Game 6, the last time these teams met at Kia Center, saw the Pistons rally from a 22-point halftime deficit thanks to 55-19 second-half surge.

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Nov. 24, 7:10 p.m. ET, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: MagicTV 27, DAZN (Orlando), WMYD - Scripps Sports (Detroit)

Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), WXYT (Detroit)

PROJECTED STARTERS

PISTONS

G/F Kevin Huerter

F Ausar Thompson

F/C John Collins

G Cade Cunningham

G Daniss Jenkins

MAGIC

F Anthony Black

F Franz Wagner

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

INJURY REPORT

PISTONS

G Cade Cunningham: Probable, Right Knee Soreness

C Jalen Duren: Out, Right Hamstring Strain

F Duncan Robinson: Out, Left Quadriceps Strain

G Ebuka Okorie: Out, Left Oblique Strain

F Isaac Jones: Questionable, G League - Two-way

F Taurean Prince: Out, Right Knee Arthroscopy

C Ugonna Onyenso: Out, G League - Two-way

MAGIC

F Paolo Banchero: Out, RIght Low Grade High Ankle Sprain

F Noah Penda: Out, Right Partially Torn Hamstring

F Jonathan Isaac: Out, Left Knee Injury Management

F/C Izaiyah Nelson: Out, Left Ankle Injury Recovery

C Colin Castleton: Out, G League - Two-way

BETTING LINES (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Pistons -2.5 (-109), Magic +2.5 (-111)

Moneyline: Pistons -142, Magic +120

Total points scored: 213.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

“We had a tough time keeping them out of transition. Got to do a better job there. Thought their length bothered us on the other end. We had a tough time in the paint making the decisions we needed to. From start to finish, they did a great job. Our close-outs in a number of areas were a little bit short." - Magic head coach Sean Sweeney on the issues in the loss at the Wizards