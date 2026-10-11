How to Watch Orlando Magic-Cleveland Cavaliers: Injuries, Odds, Storylines & Preview

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Oct. 11, 6:30 p.m. EST, Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio

TV: ESPN (National), DAZN (Orlando, Cleveland)

Radio: 96.9 FM The Game, AM 740 (Orlando), 100.7 FM, AM 1100, AM 1300 (Cleveland)

VITALS: The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers face off for a preseason bout. The Cavaliers won three of the four matchips against the Magic in 2025-2026. The Magic are 63-70 all-time in the regular season against the Cleveland Cavaliers, including 39-28 at home and 24-42 on the road.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

G Jase Richardson

G Desmond Bane

C Wendell Carter Jr.

F Franz Wagner

F Paolo Banchero

CAVALIERS

G Donovan Mitchell

G Jaylon Tyson

C Jarrett Allen

F Peyton Watson

F Evan Mobley

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Jalen Suggs: Day-to-day - Illness

Noah Penda: Day-to-day - Hamstring

Anthony Black: Day-to-day - Ankle

Jonathan Isaac: Day-to-day - Knee

Alex Morales: Active - (Two-Way)

Colin Castleton: Active - (Two-Way)

Izaiyah Nelson: Out - Ankle (Two-Way)

CAVALIERS

James Harden: Day-to-day - Ankle

Nae'Qwan Tomlin: Out - Back

Khalifa Diop: Day-to-day

Ernest Udeh: Active - (Two-Way)

Riley Minix: Active - (Two-Way)

Tristan Enaruna: Active - (Two-Way)

Spread: Magic +5.5 (-114), Cavaliers 5.5 (-106)

Moneyline: Magic +160, Cavaliers -200

Total points scored: 228.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney on what they're looking to build on with Cavs matchup: "One of the things that I really want us to hit on when we go up there is our discipline on both sides of the ball, discipline to be in the right spots defensively, disciplined to make sure we make the right call every time. We want to have some things be a little bit more automatic when we know we're supposed to do it. So not should I or shouldn't I, but some more automatic behaviors."

"And then offensively disciplined to be where we are supposed to be. Make sure we're disciplined in our spacing and our decision making and then just make sure that we do a good job continuing to build the habits that we brought in to competition here last game."

STORYLINES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Orlando Magic On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket